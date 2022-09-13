Kentucky State Police arrested a Murray man on Saturday for allegedly throwing a “Molotov Cocktail” style explosive toward a group of female students Saturday morning near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State University campus.
None of the female students were injured, KSP said in a press release. The suspect, Jack T. Epperson, 19, of Murray, was treated for burn injuries on his hands and later transported to the Calloway County Detention Center, according to police.
Epperson was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the first degree and one count of possession of a destructive device. Both charges are felony offenses.
KSP said a man approached a group of several women who were standing near a housing complex by the Murray State campus around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to the KSP press release, witnesses saw the man produce an explosive resembling a Molotov cocktail and allegedly throw it toward the group of women before driving away from the scene.
KSP, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, started an investigation, conducted several interviews and collected physical evidence before developing Epperson as a suspect, according to KSP’s statement.
KSP is continuing its investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is conducting a separate investigation related to the destructive device.
Murray State University Police, Murray Police Department and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigation.
