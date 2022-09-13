Kentucky State Police arrested a Murray man on Saturday for allegedly throwing a “Molotov Cocktail” style explosive toward a group of female students Saturday morning near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State University campus.

None of the female students were injured, KSP said in a press release. The suspect, Jack T. Epperson, 19, of Murray, was treated for burn injuries on his hands and later transported to the Calloway County Detention Center, according to police.

