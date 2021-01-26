MURRAY -- It was a call about gunshots on Monday.
Tuesday morning, it was a bomb threat.
The Murray Independent School District posted on its Facebook page a special announcement, informing followers Murray High School has received a bomb threat and students have been moved to the track
“Early dismissal of MHS students is occurring, students may be picked up on Johnson Boulevard, (located by the MHS Tennis Courts),” according to the post.
Murray Police said they got a call at around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday "stating there were bombs at Murray High School." Officers were already on scene and alerted school officials on the call.
Bomb squad units and the ATF were also notified.
"The school was evacuated and a sweep of the school was performed," police said in a news release. "The campus was thoroughly searched multiple times and it was officially determined to be safe around 10:25 a.m."
Murray Police was assisted by the Calloway Sheriff's Office, Murray State University Police and the ATF.
The high school was put on lockdown Monday after a report was received about someone firing a gun – police later determined that to be a false report.
Authorities checked all the buildings at the high school and found no evidence of shots being fired.
No injuries were reported.
Murray Police in a news conference Monday said an investigation has been launched to identify and prosecute the culprit – Tuesday’s incident will likely be included in that probe.
Authorities have cleared the high school at around 11 a.m. Further information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.