A bomb threat at Murray High School found students, staff and faculty evacuating the building for the second day in a row Tuesday.
This scare comes in the wake of a false report of shots fired on the campus Monday.
The Murray Police Department’s dispatch center received an anonymous call at 8:10 a.m. saying that “there were bombs at Murray High School,” Sgt. Andrew Wiggins told The Sun Tuesday. “We immediately alerted school staff so that they could start their procedure of evacuating students.”
Once alerted, the school’s staff moved the students to the track and field area on the grounds. From there, students were dismissed for the day.
It was the last thing Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons expected to happen, but the way his staff and students conducted themselves Tuesday made him proud.
“I thought our staff and students handled it extremely well,” Samons said during a news conference that morning. “Our support organizations — transportation, (the superintendent’s) office, the school administration, teachers — all were professional, and within 45 minutes we had students at home.”
The Murray Police Department notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and local bomb squads. Other agencies — including the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Murray State University Police Department and the Kentucky State Police — also responded to the scene.
MPD officers and the bomb squads each separately searched the building, but “no type of explosive device (was) located,” Wiggins reported. A third search was conducted before the school was deemed safe and remanded to the authority of the school district.
As to whether or not Monday and Tuesday’s incidents were related, the investigation into both is still ongoing.
“At this time,” Wiggins said, the department is “investigating and looking into” the connection between Tuesday’s bomb scare and Monday’s reports of shots fired.
“These events are closely related, as far as time, so we are looking at that aspect of it.”
Murray High School teacher and Murray City Councilmember Wesley Bolin posted on his official Facebook page that he was thankful that everything went smoothly and no one got hurt that day.
“We had another scary morning at Murray High School today after a threat was called in for the second day in a row,” he wrote. “Teachers trained for this exact situation in the fall and the plan was carried out quickly and smoothly while students followed directions perfectly.
“Thank you once again to our first responders for investigating these threats and for responding immediately to secure the building.”
With Wednesday being a planned virtual day for the district, Samons made the call for Thursday and Friday to be virtual at the high school as well later that afternoon. Students in kindergarten through eighth-grade will stick with their current modes of instruction in person and online.
When Murray High returns to in-person instruction — which is expected next week — Wiggins expects the department to have an increased presence beyond its typical one.
Regarding Monday’s incident, Samons had stated that he would like to see the individuals responsible for the false report “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
“This will stop. I’m very confident that our local law enforcement will help us get a handle on this,” he said.
Charges that could possibly stem from this investigation include terroristic threatening, false reporting or wanton endangerment, among others.
“There’s a number of things that could come into play, but, ultimately, once the investigation has shown what has happened we’ll be able to take all of the details to the prosecutor to see what they believe is the most appropriate charge or charges,” Wiggins said.
The investigation into both incidents remains ongoing, Bolin added. Additional details will be released by the law enforcement agencies as they see fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.