Tim Zeiss, the band director for Murray High School, has been named the 2022-23 Kentucky Music Education Association (KMEA) High School Teacher of the Year.
Zeiss is in his 15th year as a public educator and in his 13th year as the MHS band director.
The KMEA and the recognitions committee expressed their appreciation for Zeiss’ service to the profession and congratulated him on receiving the High School Teacher of the Year Award.
Zeiss will be presented this award and a $500 contribution to the MHS band program on Feb. 10 on the upper concourse stage at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
In the time that Zeiss has served as the MHS band director, the band has grown from 60 members to 110 members and offers a variety of opportunities to the students of Murray High School, including concert band, jazz band, pep band, marching band, two winter guards, indoor drum line and a variety of small ensembles.
The band has won numerous local, state and national awards, including three marching band state championships and four state champion runner-up titles as well as the Class A 2021 Bands of America Grand National Championship.
Since 2010, the MHS marching band has been named region champions every year of Zeiss’ tenure. The band was awarded the John Philip Sousa Sudler Shield in 2021, an award that was only given to four band programs in the nation. Murray Tiger Band students are often selected to KMEA district and all-state ensembles.
In 2016, Zeiss was awarded the prestigious Phi Beta Mu Young Band Director Award and has twice been named KMEA 1st District High School Teacher of the Year. In 2020, Zeiss was listed as a McDonald’s Teach It Forward Outstanding Educator and was also listed in the 2021Murray State University “40 under 40” class of distinguished alumni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.