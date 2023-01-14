Tim Zeiss, the band director for Murray High School, has been named the 2022-23 Kentucky Music Education Association (KMEA) High School Teacher of the Year.

Zeiss is in his 15th year as a public educator and in his 13th year as the MHS band director.

