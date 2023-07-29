Gym

A Murray gym, The Garage on Main, is hosting a fundraising event at 10 a.m. Saturday to show its community support for Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Jon Michael Hill, who’s fighting cancer, and to lend a hand.

 BLAINE MCDONALD

MURRAY — A Calloway County sheriff’s deputy puts his life on the line every day to protect the public, but he’s had to step out of the line of duty to fight his own battle with cancer.

Deputy Jon Michael Hill is and has been fighting cancer for two years. He’s been in law enforcement since 2011. A Murray gym, The Garage on Main, is hosting a fundraising event at 10 a.m. Saturday to show its community support and lend a hand.

