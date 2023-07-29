MURRAY — A Calloway County sheriff’s deputy puts his life on the line every day to protect the public, but he’s had to step out of the line of duty to fight his own battle with cancer.
Deputy Jon Michael Hill is and has been fighting cancer for two years. He’s been in law enforcement since 2011. A Murray gym, The Garage on Main, is hosting a fundraising event at 10 a.m. Saturday to show its community support and lend a hand.
The event is called “Gains, Games and Grub.” Garage on Main owner, Dan Otterson said there will be something for every community member to enjoy at the event.
“We wanted to bring everybody together, so I wanted people to feel that no matter where you fit in this whole day, you can find a way to give back and come down, be a part of the community, be a part of Murray, to show not only the community — just everywhere, if you come together for a cause and help somebody out, there’s just a really good feeling about it,” Otterson said.
There will be a lift-a-thon, an old-school gaming competition and food trucks. All of the money raised will go to Hill’s fight with cancer.
Otterson himself was a city policeman in Murray for seven years, but until now was a stranger to Hill. He wanted to do this first ever event because he knows in this job, it’s a brotherhood.
“With traumatic situations, with deaths, with child abuse, with whatever it could be, we go through those moments together. It forges you. You never forget those moments. You never forget the person that was on your left and on your right to go through that with together, so when you see somebody that you’ve been in those pits with, you see them struggling, you do everything you can to help them as much as possible.”
This is the first “Gains, Games and Grub” event, but Otterson said it’s the first of many.
“If you’re lucky enough to get, you give, and that’s what I want to do. So, if I see somebody in our community who’s going through a struggle right now, who has already exhausted all of his vacation and personal time, and has a family and is in the middle of a fight of his own, if I can bring people together and have an awesome block party event, raise some money and help him get through a tough time, I’m down,” he said.
“Gains, Games and Grub” is an event to bring the community together and support a neighbor in need. If someone can’t make it on Saturday and still wants to give, they can go to Garage on Main and donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.