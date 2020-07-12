A Murray collision sent one woman to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Murray Police Department officers responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of U.S. Route 641 North and Diuguid Drive around 12:17 p.m.
On arrival officers spoke with Christian Nash, 20, of Murray, who said he was making a left turn when another vehicle struck his.
Teresa Miller, 52, also of Murray, told officers that Nash pulled out in front of her, causing her to strike his vehicle.
A passenger in Nash’s vehicle, 19-year-old Emilee Shadowen of Murray, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of “possible injuries,” according to the police report.
The Murray Fire Department and the Marshall County Ambulance Service also assisted on the scene.
