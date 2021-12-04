Murray-Calloway Hospital announces milk depot opening

Murray-Calloway County Hospital and The Milk Bank are excited to announce that MCCH will be an official Milk Depot site.
A milk depot is where approved donor mothers can drop off frozen, surplus breast milk. The milk is transported to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis to be pasteurized and distributed to NICUs and outpatient families throughout the Midwest. Ideal candidates for milk donors are non-smoking women in good general health who take limited to no medications or herbal supplements. For clarification on eligibility, contact The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or visit themilkbank.org/donate-milk.
“The Milk Bank is thrilled to partner with MCCH. Their commitment to increasing the awareness of the life-saving benefits of human milk is essential to advancing public health throughout the central Indiana region. We are so proud to collaborate in the fight against infant mortality,” said Freedom Kolb, the Milk Bank’s executive director.
“We are proud to partner with The Milk Bank to be able to provide this unique service for parents and newborns here at Murray-Calloway County Hospital,” said Melony Bray, director of planning & marketing, said. “Everyone’s journey is different for each mom and baby, and it’s our job to help them navigate it.”
“We have a great team in place, with a caring and supportive lactation consultant who can assist our moms as challenges come up along the way. When it’s difficult for a new mother to establish her own milk supply, this can still give her baby the unmatched nutrition and benefits of breastmilk until she is producing milk on her own. We are excited to be offering this valuable service to help provide the best nutrition for babies, and peace of mind for parents,” Bray said.
In the absence of an infant’s own mother’s milk, pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) offers many of the same benefits, such as optimal nutrition, easy digestibility, and immunologic protection against organisms and diseases. The Milk Bank aims to encourage breastfeeding mothers and provide PDHM for any infant or child with medical necessity.
About The Milk Bank
The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children and decrease health care expenditures.
The Milk Bank receives human milk from carefully screened donors, pasteurizes, freezes, and distributes it throughout the United States. As a nonprofit, community-supported entity, the Milk Bank is the first and only human milk bank in Indiana. It is is a proud member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.
