Murray-Calloway County Hospital hosts cancer center groundbreaking

MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently held the groundbreaking for the new Regional Cancer Center. Many gathered including cancer survivors, donors and community members.
An official ribbon-cutting was held in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce. The program included remarks from Jerry Penner, CEO; Dr. Ghanem, oncologist; and Lisa Shoemaker, senior philanthropy officer.
The building project will take approximately 18 months and is expected to begin in September. The Regional Cancer Center at MCCH will continue to offer radiation oncology and infusion therapy treatments from Dr. Zuhair Ghanem. The center represents a major investment in technology-offering the very latest in cancer treatments.
If chemotherapy is required, specialized oncology nurses — under the direction of a medical oncologist — administer treatments in a comfortable, soothing environment. The Cancer Program at Murray-Calloway County Hospital was recently granted a three-year accreditation by the Commission on Cancer (CoC) of the American College of Surgeons (ACoS).
Receiving care at a CoC-accredited cancer program ensures the patient will have access to comprehensive care, a multi-specialty team approach to coordinate best treatment options, information about ongoing clinic trials, access to cancer-related information and support, a cancer registry that collects data on type and stage of cancers and treatment results with lifelong patient follow-up, ongoing monitoring and improvement of care and, most importantly, quality care close to home.
“We certainly can’t say enough about this building project and want to thank our donors for their continued support," Shoemaker said. "Cancer impacts most everyone in some way and building a new center will be beneficial for our community and those we serve for years to come.”
The Enduring Hope campaign continues to raise money for this new $12 million Regional Cancer Center which will bring the oncologists, social workers, pharmacy and infusion area under one roof. The centerpiece of the new Regional Cancer Center’s equipment will be a state-of-the-art linear accelerator that can deliver stereotactic radiation therapy.
For more information on how you can support the building of a new Regional Cancer Center in Murray, or for naming opportunities, contact Shoemaker at 270-762-1291.
