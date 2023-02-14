SHOOTING UPDATE

Police and emergency crews stage at the Best Western hotel near Paducah on Saturday morning, following reports of an active shooter incident. The suspect, Robert Pannell, of Florida, faces one count of murder, as well as a host of other charges including assault, wanton endangerment and assault of a police officer.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

The Florida man accused of killing a McCracken County hotel employee on Saturday is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In an affidavit signed by McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Benny Kauffman, surveillance video from the hotel shows the suspect, Robert Pannell, 55, confronting the victim, who authorities identified as Elizabeth Williams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In