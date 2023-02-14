The Florida man accused of killing a McCracken County hotel employee on Saturday is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
In an affidavit signed by McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Benny Kauffman, surveillance video from the hotel shows the suspect, Robert Pannell, 55, confronting the victim, who authorities identified as Elizabeth Williams.
Witnesses told authorities that Pannell asked the victim if she remembered him, before forcing her “to get on her knees and beg for her life” before Pannell shot her “multiple times while on her knees and laying on the ground.”
Kauffman’s affidavit said, according to witnesses and video, Pannell then shot multiple times “up and down the hallway” where other people were present.
Pannell, of Palm Coast, Florida, faces one count of murder, two counts of fourth-degree assault and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, as well as one count each of third-degree assault of a police officer, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
He had been set to be arraigned Monday, but court officials said Pannell refused to leave his cell for the hearing, which was subsequently rescheduled to Wednesday.
Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to the hotel, located on John L. Puryear Drive outside of Paducah, shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday for a reported “active shooter” situation.
Paducah Police Officer Noah Willett wrote in a separate affidavit that he encountered Pannell outside the hotel “with his hands raised and yelling at me.”
Pannell did not obey orders to stop, leading Willett to deploy his Taser on Pannell, according to the complaint. It also said that Willett used a Taser twice more on Pannell “because he was still non-compliant and resisted placing him in hand cuffs (sic).”
Willett said as he was attempting to help Pannell up, Pannell kicked him in the leg and knee multiple times, causing an injury.
Kauffman’s affidavit claims that, prior to entering the hotel and shooting, Pannell assaulted two people outside the hotel after they couldn’t provide him with a lighter.
