A man sought in connection to a shooting death in Paducah's Forest Hills neighborhood June 10 has been arrested after turning himself in Friday, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Kahlil A. Griffin, 20, of Murray, walked into the police department shortly after 11 a.m. and was arrested on a murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of Thomas Willett, 28, according to police reports.
On the day of the shooting, police were called to the intersection of Elmdale Drive and Jameswood Drive, where they discovered Willett had been shot. He was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, where he died about two hours later, police said.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
