Paducah Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man charged in connection with the shooting death of a Paducah resident last week.
Areion T. Jones, 25, last known to live in Bowling Green, is accused of shooting Justin Crabtree, 26, early the morning of July 22 outside Crabtree’s home on North 12th Street.
Officers were called at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of North 12th Street, where they found Crabtree had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a Nashville hospital for treatment. He died there that afternoon, according to a police news release.
During his investigation, Det. Kevin Wilson learned there was an argument between Crabtree and two others behind a home on North 13th Street. Crabtree returned to his home and was shot a short time later as he stood outside.
Jones was determined to be the shooter, and Wilson sought a warrant for his arrest, authorities said. Jones was convicted of second-degree robbery, a felony, in 2016 in McCracken County and is not permitted to possess a firearm.
The investigation is continuing. Jones should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, if located, call police immediately by dialing 911.
Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (TIP-411). Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the city of Paducah website at paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000, police said.
