PADNWS-02-16-23 PANNELL - PHOTO

McCracken District Judge Todd Jones (right) arraigns murder suspect Robert Pannell (screen left) in district court Wednesday morning.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

The man accused of killing a hotel clerk Saturday does not qualify for a public defender and must hire his own attorney, a judge ruled Wednesday morning.

Robert Pannell, of Palm Coast, Fla., was arraigned in McCracken District Court on charges of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and other charges related to the shooting at Best Western Inn in McCracken County.

