The man accused of killing a hotel clerk Saturday does not qualify for a public defender and must hire his own attorney, a judge ruled Wednesday morning.
Robert Pannell, of Palm Coast, Fla., was arraigned in McCracken District Court on charges of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and other charges related to the shooting at Best Western Inn in McCracken County.
Officials have said Pannell killed Elizabeth Williams, of Calvert City, at the hotel Saturday morning.
According to law enforcement affidavits, Pannell forced Williams to beg for her life before shooting her multiple times.
A Paducah Police officer also stated in a complaint that Pannell assaulted him during his arrest.
McCracken District Judge Todd Jones arraigned Pannell via video from the McCracken County Jail, after Pannell reportedly refused to leave his cell for the originally scheduled arraignment Monday.
Jones asked Pannell questions regarding his financial status, to which Pannell answered that he owned a home worth between $350,000 and $400,000, along with a vehicle valued at $45,000 and $35,000 in cash.
Jones found Pannell ineligible for public assistance and informed him he would need to hire private counsel.
Jones set a preliminary hearing for 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
If Pannell does not waive the hearing, a judge will hear evidence and determine whether probable cause exists to certify the charges to a grand jury, which will then decide whether to indict Pannell.
