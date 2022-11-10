PADNWS-11-10-22 MURDER MYSTERY - PHOTO

The cast of “Proof of the Matter,” a bourbon-themed murder mystery dinner at Market House Theatre, raises a toast. The cast includes (from left to right): Connor Bristoe, Christine Bickerstaff, Aspyn Burnett, Matt Thornton, Stacy Walker, and Chris Burnett. “Proof of the Matter” opens Friday at MHT’s Studio Theatre.

 CALEB BUFORD | Market House Theatre

Guests are invited to Market House Theatre’s murder mystery dinner, “Proof of the Matter,” the theatre’s first murder mystery event in over two years, to try and uncover the circumstances of a renowned master bourbon distiller.

In MHT’s upcoming bourbon-themed murder mystery dinner which opens Friday, “Proof of the Matter,” guests are invited to attend the wake of renowned bourbon distiller Pappy Mark Blanton. It appears Blanton died suddenly while tasting the latest batch of his award-winning bourbon. The death appears to be accidental but, as guests may soon learn, appearances may not be what they seem.

