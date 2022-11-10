Guests are invited to Market House Theatre’s murder mystery dinner, “Proof of the Matter,” the theatre’s first murder mystery event in over two years, to try and uncover the circumstances of a renowned master bourbon distiller.
In MHT’s upcoming bourbon-themed murder mystery dinner which opens Friday, “Proof of the Matter,” guests are invited to attend the wake of renowned bourbon distiller Pappy Mark Blanton. It appears Blanton died suddenly while tasting the latest batch of his award-winning bourbon. The death appears to be accidental but, as guests may soon learn, appearances may not be what they seem.
Several of Blanton’s friends are also in attendance at Blanton’s wake and will interact with guests to share their stories and remember Blanton, as well as recall the circumstances leading up to his mysterious death. These characters, all with names tied to the bourbon industry, include Jim Beam, played by Matt Thornton; Elijah Keg, played by Connor Bristoe; Evan William, played by Chris Burnett; Booker Forrester Blanton, played by Aspyn Burnett; Hillary Heaven, played by Stacy Walker; and Wendy Weiler, played by Christine Bickerstaff.
Paducah resident Chip Bohle penned the script for “Proof of the Matter,” serves as the show’s director and has a role as Earl Lee Times, who helps introduce the audience to the other characters in attendance.
Bohle said his son, Ryan, shared the idea for the murder mystery with him, and Bohle soon got to work on the bourbon-inspired story.
An element that sets murder mystery events like “Proof of the Matter” apart from typical stage shows are the interactions characters have with audience members. While everything on stage is scripted, the actors may face unexpected questions and accusations from audience members trying to decipher the mystery.
“On stage, you know, everything is set. You know what you’re going to do. But when they interact with the crowd between times they’re on stage, you never know what’s gonna happen,” Bohle said.
“You never know what someone’s gonna accuse you of. You never know what fact you might have presented in your presentation that’s gonna be challenged.”
Bohle said murder mysteries can be a good gateway into the theatre and performing arts world for those who may not have attended a theatre show before.
While Bohle kept mum on revealing too many details of the wake and circumstances behind Blanton’s accidental — or perhaps “accidental” — death, he promises the show to be entertaining for those in attendance.
“Proof of the Matter” opens Friday at 6:30 p.m. at MHT’s Studio Theatre. There are also shows, all at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.
Tickets for the murder mystery dinner are $40 and include dinner and desserts in addition to attendance for the show. There will also be a cash bar with options to purchase beer, wine and a bourbon drink. The dinner menu includes pork tenderloin, grilled chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, Derby pie, apple pie, and iced tea or water.
Tickets can be purchased online at markethousetheatre.org. Guests are seated randomly at tables of eight. Those who would like to sit with other guests who are purchasing tickets separately are asked to call or email the MHT Box Office at (270) 444-6828 ext.1 or info@mhtplay.org.
“Proof of the Matter” is suggested for teenage and adult audiences.
