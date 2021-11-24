A Princeton man is in jail accused of killing his girlfriend Monday night.
Tommy Dunning, 39, is being held in the Caldwell County Jail charged with murder- domestic violence in connection with the shooting death of Ursula Hamlet, authorities said.
The Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Caldwell County incident.
KSP’s assistance was requested by the sheriff’s office at around 7:55 p.m. Monday at 860 Coleman Crider Road.
Authorities said preliminary investigation indicated Hamlet suffered a single gunshot wound to her neck. Caldwell County Coroner Dewayne Trafford pronounced Hamlet dead at the scene.
Authorities believe Hamlet’s boyfriend, Dunning, shot Hamlet during an altercation, according to a news release.
Further details about the shooting was not immediately released. Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.