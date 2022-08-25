After a maintenance worker discovered a dead body under a mattress in a room at the Deluxe Inn, Paducah Police have arrested Marcos A. Rios, 41, on charges of murder/domestic abuse and abuse of a corpse.

According to a Wednesday news release, Paducah Police were called Tuesday morning to the Paducah motel on Broadway after police said a maintenance worker discovered a woman’s body under a mattress. The woman was later identified as Tonia R. Cornwell, 55, of Paducah.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In