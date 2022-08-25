After a maintenance worker discovered a dead body under a mattress in a room at the Deluxe Inn, Paducah Police have arrested Marcos A. Rios, 41, on charges of murder/domestic abuse and abuse of a corpse.
According to a Wednesday news release, Paducah Police were called Tuesday morning to the Paducah motel on Broadway after police said a maintenance worker discovered a woman’s body under a mattress. The woman was later identified as Tonia R. Cornwell, 55, of Paducah.
Rios told police he was Cornwell’s boyfriend for three years, according to the news release.
The news release said surveillance video showed Cornwell, Rios and another woman (not identified in the release) entering the motel room, registered to Rios, last Thursday evening, Aug. 18. The second woman left, and police said Rios left the room hours later, but added Cornwell was never seen leaving the room.
After being called to the motel, police said Rios was located and interviewed Tuesday. The news release said Rios told detectives he was with Cornwell at the motel last Thursday night and that the two had an argument. Police said Rios told detectives he strangled and stabbed Cornwell and tried to hide her body under a mattress.
The state’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville performed an autopsy Wednesday morning, which police said confirmed Cornwell was strangled to death and stabbed after she died.
At the time of his arrest, police said Rios was in possession of a bus ticket, with Rios allegedly telling police he was planning to leave Wednesday morning for Mexico.
Rios was booked into the McCracken County Jail on Tuesday. Police said the investigation is continuing.
