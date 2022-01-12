A maintenance worker at a local motel has died after Paducah Police said another man staying at the establishment assaulted the worker, authorities announced on Wednesday.
George E. Brown, 34, is now charged with murder in addition to first-degree assault after Timmy L. Burton, 60, died at a local hospital on Tuesday.
According to Paducah Police, Burton was a maintenance worker at the Deluxe Inn on Broadway Street. Police were called to the motel last Thursday and found Burton unconscious in a hallway with multiple head injuries. Police said Burton never regained consciousness and was removed from life support Tuesday morning.
Authorities said Burton went to Brown’s room at the motel to speak with him. Brown then began assaulting the man, police said.
Brown was arrested and booked in the McCracken County Jail last Friday.
Police said the Regional Crime Lab in Madisonville was scheduled to conduct on autopsy on Burton Wednesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
Brown is currently scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in the McCracken County District Court.
