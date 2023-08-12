Just as pumpkins are a must for any fall décor as are Chrysanthemums, simply known as mums. Mums are the most popular choice for colorful fall flowers for good reason. They are available in almost every color and flower shapes, and one of the easiest to grow even by a beginning gardener.

Mums have been popular since the 15th century when first mentioned as fall flowers in China. By 1650, there were 500 varieties and, today, over 20,000 varieties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In