Just as pumpkins are a must for any fall décor as are Chrysanthemums, simply known as mums. Mums are the most popular choice for colorful fall flowers for good reason. They are available in almost every color and flower shapes, and one of the easiest to grow even by a beginning gardener.
Mums have been popular since the 15th century when first mentioned as fall flowers in China. By 1650, there were 500 varieties and, today, over 20,000 varieties.
One of the easiest plants to grow from seed, planted in spring they can be enjoyed throughout summer and into fall. However, most plants are purchased to provide a greater variety of color, size and type of bloom. Colors include white, yellow, orange, lavender, purple, pink, red and bicolor, but not blue, the rarest natural color.
The most popular bloom-type is pompom followed by 4-inch anemone-type with flat petals, and spoon so named for its spoon-shaped petals.
Mums can be grown as annuals or perennials depending on variety and type, or simply discarded at the end of the season.
Mums require full sun, but blooms will last longer in a slightly shady and wind-protected area. Keep them moist to prevent their shallow roots from drying out, especially if used as indoor decorations. If the mums are to be planted use the same type of soil as for vegetables — well-drained, but moist. Loosen the roots and plant in holes two times the diameter of the plant and slightly above the soil level. To winter-over, plant before the first killing freeze in a mix of equal parts of soil and compost. After a hard freeze, top with a thick layer of mulch. Do not fertilize or cut back dead foliage. Waiting until spring when new growth emerges provides additional winter protection.
Sources of plants: local garden centers and nurseries, plus Breck’s, Burpee and Park Seed.
Garden — Add fall color in the shade, plant fall aster, coral bells and mums.
Dig or un-pot amaryllis whose foliage has died, store in a cool, dark place until time to re-pot the bulb for holiday bloom, usually six to eight weeks prior to desired bloom period.
Order spring bulbs crocus, galanthus, hyacinth, iris, fall aster, early to late season daffodils and tulips and hellebore for mid-late winter flowers. It is easier for you and daylilies to use a garden fork when digging and dividing daylilies. Cut back hanging basket foliage by 1/3 to 1/2 to force more growth. Use cuttings to start new plants or share with friends.
Lawn — Don’t mow when the grass is wet. If overgrown, raise the blade height so that no more than 1/3 of the grass is cut off at a time. It is less work for the mower and does not leave dying grass that can harm grass. Wait three days before repeating, lowering the blade each time until the desired height is reached.
Trees and shrubs — Hand pick bagworms (resemble dried bags of needles) from arborvitae, juniper and other needled and evergreen trees and shrubs. Severe bagworm infestation can kill the plant. Burn or bag up and pick up any on the ground burn or bag up, spray plants with Bt in the spring when eggs hatch. Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis) is a natural, soil-produced bacterium that produces bacteria that is toxic to pest larvae. Prune wisteria side shoots to six inches and repeat in mid-winter.
Vegetables and fruits — Clean up the garden as plants die back, removing anything dying back. Don’t give pests a place to hide and winter over. Prepare the cold frame to overwinter herbs and other container plants.
Pinch back herbs just above a leaf bud. Two new leaf buds will be produced resulting in bushier plants.
