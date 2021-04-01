Murray State University will host in-person commencement ceremonies for 2020 as well as May and August 2021 graduates on May 7 and 8.
On May 7, the ceremony for master’s, specialist and doctoral graduates will take place, while on May 8, three ceremonies at 8 and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. are planned for undergraduates.
Each commencement ceremony will take place inside the CFSB Center and is in accordance with all health guidelines.
Registration is now open for graduates, who must register online by 4:30 p.m. on April 23 to select their preferred in-person ceremony date. Registration is required in order to participate. Graduates will receive four digital tickets for their guests, and all guests are required to have a ticket in order to enter the CFSB Center.
Each ceremony will also be streamed live at murraystate.edu/streaming.
Additional details are available at murraystate.edu/commencement.
Class registration for the Fall 2021 semester and Summer 2021 term begins the week of April 5 via myGate for Murray State University students.
For summer term, a variety of in-person courses as well as online courses will be available. Summer courses offer several benefits, including flexible scheduling through distance learning and a reduced workload for future semesters as students continue their pathway toward graduation.
Murray State accommodates undergraduate and graduate students of all disciplines and schedules by offering short-term (two-week), five-week, six-week and 10-week summer sessions.
Additional information, including details on each summer session, is available at murraystate.edu/summer.
Fall 2021 course registration will also open beginning the week of April 5 through myGate. Students are encouraged to meet with their academic adviser as soon as possible to discuss course options and continued progression toward graduation.
There is still time for graduating high school students to apply for admission for the 2021-22 academic year. Students interested in enrolling at MSU can learn more, schedule a virtual or on-campus visit and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
