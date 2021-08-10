MSU to distribute third round of federal stimulus funding

Murray State University is offering students up to $1,500 through federal stimulus funds.
School officials announced Monday the university will distribute about $4.5 million to eligible students who are enrolled in courses in the Fall 2021 semester. The money comes from the Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March.
Eligible continuing students received award amounts information through email last week. Students attending Murray State for the first time this semester will receive notification after Aug. 24.
The most recent grant awards will range from $250 to as much as $1,500 for qualifying students. The money can be used for education-related expenses or emergency costs related to COVID-19, including tuition, food, housing, health care or childcare.
Murray State has already forgiven close to $1 million in student debt on their accounts prior to the fall semester, which begins on Aug. 17.
Murray State has received three rounds of federal funding through COVID-19-related distributions.
This funding comes through HEERF III, which is part of the American Rescue Plan of 2021. The university received $9,080,843, and will distribute student grant awards in the amount of $4.5 million this month and next. The remaining grants will be distributed in December and January.
