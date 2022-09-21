PADNWS-09-21-22 MSU THEATRE - PHOTO

“Maura (Anna McGreevy) looks on with annoyance as Jonner (Danny Preklas) lures Scatfish (Mack Slack) with bait.”

 Contributed photo

The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will present “The Fisherman and His Wife”, on Wednesday and Thursday, at 9:30 a.m. and noon; Friday, at 9:30 a.m.; and Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. All performances are in the Robert E. Johnson Theatre on the campus of Murray State University.

Adapted by Claudia Haas, “The Fisherman and His Wife” is an interactive show for young audiences that follows a fisherman who hits the jackpot when he stumbles upon a magic talking fish. The simple, sweet fisherman is content to continue his way of life, but his ambitious wife is determined to take advantage of their good fortune. Narrated by Scat, the magical fish with a flair for jazz, this couple discovers the consequences of being greedy with the help of the audience.

