The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will present Iphigenia in Aulis, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2:30 p.m. All performances will take place in the Robert E. Johnson Theatre on Murray State’s campus.
General admission is $15.00 per person. Murray State students are admitted free with their student ID.
The Ancient Greek classic Iphigenia in Aulis follows Agamemnon, the leader of the Greek forces in the Trojan War, and his decision to sacrifice his own daughter, Iphigenia, in order to allow his troops to set sail and preserve their honor by doing battle against Troy. Though originally written well over 2,000 years ago, Iphigenia in Aulis examines the very modern issues of how those in power gain it and keep it, the costs of going to war, and what happens when self-preservation and family dynamics collide. It’s a tragedy that, like Euripides’ original intention, uses a myth as a proxy and safety valve to discuss serious and extreme situations that still resound today.
The Murray State production has been adapted by Matthew Crider, associate professor of theatre arts, who also serves as director.
“It’s always humbling to approach the Ancient Greek plays,” said Crider. “I think of us, thousands of years since it was first staged, as links in a great chain. Every actor, every designer, every director is stepping into the story again: a shared life relived countless times. In that hour and a half this show runs each night, we step into shoes (or sandals, as it were) that have walked this path more times than we can really understand. It’s a link through the ages.”
The cast of Iphigenia in Aulis includes:
• Alec Wadley, a senior music business major from Paducah, Kentucky, playing Agamemnon.
• Billy Hobson, a freshman theatre major from Murray, Kentucky, playing Achilles.
• Bryson Jackson, a freshman theatre major from Morganfield, Kentucky, playing Calchas the Seer.
• Mack Slack, a junior theatre major from Swansea, Illinois, playing Clytemnestra.
• Carter Parks, a freshman theatre major from Mayfield, Kentucky, playing Menelaus.
• Cynzia Berrios, a freshman musical theatre major from Paris, Tennessee, playing Iphigenia.
• Gabe Steffen, a sophomore musical theatre major from Calvert City, Kentucky, playing Attendant.
• Emilee Harris, a freshman musical theatre major from Simpsonville, Kentucky, playing Messenger.
For more information about tickets please contact 270-809-4421. To learn more about Murray State University’s theatre arts program visit murraystate.edu/theatre.
