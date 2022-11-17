PADNWS-11-17-22 MSU THEATRE - PHOTO

Alec Wadley (left), a senior music business major from Paducah, Kentucky, plays Agamemnon with Cynzia Berrios (right) a freshman musical theatre major from Paris, Tennessee, plays Iphigenia.

 Contributed photo

The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will present Iphigenia in Aulis, on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 17-19, at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2:30 p.m. All performances will take place in the Robert E. Johnson Theatre on Murray State’s campus.

General admission is $15.00 per person. Murray State students are admitted free with their student ID.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In