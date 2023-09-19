SHELBY HOWARD

Carlisle County High School senior Shelby Howard is the Murray State University Teen of the Week

 Submitted Photo

While some students dread the thought of history classes, this Murray State University Teen of the Week loves learning abut different time periods and cultures.

Carlisle County High School senior Shelby Howard’s love for history and language inspired her to participate in various school academic events, including the Kentucky Association of Academic Competition’s Governor’s Cup, where she placed third in the district.

