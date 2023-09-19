While some students dread the thought of history classes, this Murray State University Teen of the Week loves learning abut different time periods and cultures.
Carlisle County High School senior Shelby Howard’s love for history and language inspired her to participate in various school academic events, including the Kentucky Association of Academic Competition’s Governor’s Cup, where she placed third in the district.
“I just love language arts and history. It was so much fun to represent my school’s academics in various competitions and events. I hope I get nominated this year to continue this newfound tradition,” she said.
In addition to her academic achievements, Howard formerly sang soprano in her school choir. She also participates in the Beta Club and Future Business Leaders of America.
“Before I left the choir, I was a part of the group who sang a freshly composed song. It was the highlight of my life,” Howard said. “Being in so many things in high school kept me grounded and busy.”
Howard has received acceptance letters from four colleges and universities, but is still deciding which campus to choose. She has one school in mind, but it’s miles away from home.
“I really want to go to UK, but it’s far compared to all of my other choices,” she said. “I might apply for scholarships to some schools closer and get them, which may sway my choices.”
Howard said she’s still deciding which career path is most suitable for her. Her top three choices right now are pre-med, criminal justice, and history.
Howard’s guidance counselor, Kristy Halteman, said Howard is a kindhearted and responsible student who’s well-respected by her teachers and peers. She’s always willing to lend a helping hand and has a positive attitude towards everything she does, Halteman said.
“She has been my office assistant since the beginning of this year, and she is always willing to go out of her way to assist me with anything,” Halteman explained.
Halteman said Howard often assists students in academics, extracurricular activities, and their personal lives. She said students look up to her for guidance.
Howard’s advice? “Take time for yourself and replenish your mind at every opportunity. Mental health is real, and I tell everyone, let your mind rest because if you don’t succeed today, you will tomorrow.”
As she prepares to graduate high school, Howard is excited about the opportunities ahead. She hopes to attend a college that will allow her to continue pursuing her passions in history and medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.