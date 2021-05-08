Murray State University announced a partnership with the Christian County School District that is centered on the premise of developing future educators and will involve students from Hopkinsville and Christian County high schools in Murray State’s 18-county west Kentucky service region.
Participating high school students will take courses through a new dual credit program and earn college credit toward a degree offered through Murray State’s College of Education and Human Services.
“It is exciting to think future CCPS teachers are sitting in our local high schools," Christian County Superintendent Chris Bentzel said. "This partnership with Murray State is the first step towards our students pursuing a career in education. Growing our own teachers benefits our students, our schools, and our community.”
This “Grow Your Own” program, part of the Educators Rising Kentucky initiative through the Kentucky Department of Education, holds significant opportunities for students to explore the teaching profession as a career before graduating high school with the potential of also helping address teacher shortages while expanding diversity in the teaching workforce.
“As teacher recruiter for Christian County public schools, I am excited that our partnership with Murray State University will allow us to grow and invest in our future teachers," Bev Fort said. "There is no better place to recruit our teachers of tomorrow than in our schools today.”
