Murray State University’s Waterfield Library is hosting an exhibition of paintings by students in Painting II-Painting VII courses. The exhibition will be on view in the Waterfield Library Gallery space through Dec. 6.
Jessica Fife, visiting assistant professor of painting, organized the show of oil paintings for her students, but left the students in charge of selecting specific pieces from their series of works to include in the exhibition.
“It’s imperative as an artist to find your voice, create a series of work, and exhibit that work,” said Fife. “There are so many benefits (of the exhibition process), from having a deadline to creating an artist biography. The Waterfield Library Gallery is a wonderful space, and I am very excited to have the students show their work there.”
Students’ exhibiting work include:
• Bethany Burbage, junior from Nebo, Kentucky
• Brooklyn Burnett, senior from Louisville, Kentucky
• Lindsey Duncan, junior from Bowling Green, Kentucky
• Gabby Gillette, senior from Livermore, Kentucky
• Lisa Greene, junior from Cadiz, Kentucky
• Benson Greenwell, junior from Uniontown, Kentucky
• Wesley Hammer, sophomore from Clarksville, Tennessee
• Jean Lorrah, graduate student from Murray, Kentucky
• Jamie Myres, student from Shelbyville, Kentucky
• Sammi Poat, senior from Jackson, Missouri
• Gretchen Ruth, junior from Louisville, Kentucky
• Kaley Shackelford, senior from Jackson, Tennessee
• Daisy Slucher, senior from Louisville, Kentucky
• Laurie Snellen, senior from Murray, Kentucky
• Skyler Stewart, sophomore from Murray, Kentucky
For more information about this or other upcoming events please contact the Department of Art & Design at 270-809-3784 or msu.art@murraystate.edu. For more information about the Department of Art & Design visit murraystate.edu/art.
