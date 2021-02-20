Murray State University’s Racer Nation Orientation sessions are open for fall 2021 incoming freshmen and transfer students at murraystate.edu/orientation.
A required event, Racer Nation Orientation provides new students the opportunity to register for classes, meet faculty, staff and students, receive their student ID card as well as meet fellow incoming students through a variety of special programs and activities. Additional programming will be offered for parents and family members.
To register for Racer Nation Orientation, admitted students must log in to myGate, click on the “Academics” tab and look for the Racer Nation Orientation link, then follow the step-by-step instructions for choosing a date and paying for their session.
Sessions are: April 16, April 17, June 3, June 5, June 16, June 18, July 8 and Aug. 5.
Murray State is planning both virtual and in-person orientation sessions. In-person sessions will be hybrid sessions which incorporate elements of both the in-person and virtual modules while following safety and healthy guidelines.
Individuals with questions may email msu.newstudentprograms@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-2896.
