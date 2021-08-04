Amateur entomologists unite!
An assistant professor of biology at Murray State University is requesting the public’s assistance in mapping the geographic range of a new species of treehopper that she discovered in the region a few years ago.
Laura Sullivan-Beckers discovered Hebetica sylviae — an insect about the size of a sunflower seed and shaped like “a bright green very aerodynamic bicycle helmet” — in Murray in 2016 after her daughter accidentally flooded a flower bed and brought one of the bugs into her view. The first paper on the species, which named it after Sullivan-Beckers’ now 7-year-old daughter, Sylvie, would come out in 2019.
The discovery, Sullivan-Beckers admits, was a lucky one. It took not only coincidence, but a lot of studying beforehand. Not only had she previously studied treehoppers, the family of insects to which the new bug belongs, but she learned from an expert on the insect group — which includes around 3,200 species including cicadas — while attending the University of Missouri.
“Unless you know enough about treehoppers, you wouldn’t know which ones have been described and named,” she told The Sun. “I think most people who’ve seen it would probably say, ‘Well that’s just some green bug’ and wouldn’t have thought about it further. They’re a very common group, but they’re not ones that most laypeople know about.
“It’s probably a once in a lifetime thing and it just kind of fell into my lap. It’s just been a really lucky find and it’s thrilling.”
Until 2020, Sullivan-Beckers had been unable to secure a live specimen of the treehopper. Help would come, as it often does nowadays, from the internet.
“For years I was looking on oak trees. I was convinced that, that was their host plant … and then last summer out of nowhere a chemistry professor from Emory University in Atlanta found them,” the assistant professor said. “Through the magic of the world wide web … he emailed me and told me, ‘Hey, I think I have your bugs.’ ”
The professor mailed Sullivan-Beckers some specimens to study and she later visited Atlanta in the summer of 2021 to observe live specimens, which she was surprised to learn were using white mulberry trees as hosts. They collected some and she brought them back to Murray to study.
In order to keep her specimens alive, she had to get fresh mulberry clippings from a tree on MSU’s campus. While doing this, she made a further discovery.
“I had been clipping mulberry stems to let them feed on those, and while I was doing that on campus in Murray I found (a treehopper),” Sullivan-Beckers said. “There it was on the plant on campus! So in the last few weeks I’ve collected over a hundred around the city, and they seem to be everywhere because mulberry trees are everywhere.”
This proved a breakthrough for Sullivan-Beckers, who was then able to regularly collect and observe live specimens of the treehopper.
Now, while she continues to study the vibrational communications of the species and their mating behavior, Sullivan-Beckers is hoping that the same tool that connected her with the Emory professor can help produce a map of where the species lives.
“I know they’re in Atlanta and I know they’re in Murray, and nothing else. They use this host plant, the white mulberry tree, which is completely widespread. I think from coast to coast across America we have white mulberry trees. So it’s possible … that the treehoppers could have spread with these trees everywhere.
“They’re going to be very common, I would guess, if people just know what to look for.”
To do this she has started a project page on the website iNaturalist to aid in her efforts. Anyone will be able to post a picture of her treehopper so that it can be identified and the location can be documented.
She’s invited people across the region and the country to check white mulberry trees — like the one right outside of Dry Ground Brewing Company in midtown Paducah — for specimens and post their findings at www.inaturalist.org/projects/hunt-for-new-rain drop-treehopper.
The best way to find Sullivan-Beckers’ treehopper is by finding a white mulberry tree and looking underneath the leaves to the nodes — where the leaves come off of the branch. They often resemble small buds on the tree, the assistant professor said.
Anyone interested in aiding Sullivan-Beckers in her mission is encouraged to look for the treehopper before the end of August.
