As students returned to classes this week for a new semester at Murray State University’s Paducah Regional Campus, Karami Underwood, the regional campus’s new director, has found that no two days are alike in her role leading the regional campus.
Murray State named Underwood, a Paducah native and Murray State alumna, as the director of the Paducah campus in December. Since then, Underwood said she has been involved in a variety of activities from managing the day-to-day operations of the campus’s main building to learning about the student body and advising students as they settle into their degree programs.
For Underwood, this role leading Murray State’s Paducah satellite campus is an opportunity for her to give back to her alma mater.
“I am so excited to be a part of Murray State again,” Underwood said. “I have wanted to be a part of Murray State since I left years ago. I loved my time and always wanted to give back to the university in some way.”
Underwood graduated from Murray State in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Business, and earned a Master of Science in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama in 2016.
Prior to assuming her current role at Murray State, Underwood worked in the field of skilled nursing facility healthcare management and marketing. This included roles in long-term care as well as serving as a community manager for the American Cancer Society for multiple western Kentucky counties.
Additionally, Underwood also serves with a number of community groups including the board of directors for the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center, the Purchase Area Mental Health and Aging Coalition, and the Purchase Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s. She is also a member of Paducah Professional Women.
Underwood said these personal community connections and ties could help strengthen Murray State’s Paducah campus’s relationship with the local community.
“A lot of my background is in building relationships. That’s what I do here, and that’s what I want to continue to do with the community because that can only be beneficial for the students here,” Underwood said.
Many students enrolled at Murray State’s Paducah campus have non-traditional education journeys, Underwood said. From transfer students and West Kentucky Community and Technical College graduates completing their bachelor’s degrees, professionals balancing a full-time job with night classes to earn a master’s degree, or adult learners coming back to school after several years out of school to finish their degrees, Underwood said the student population at Murray State’s Paducah campus is a diverse group of learners.
“Every student that comes through here has a different need. We meet them where they are in their education journeys, is what I like to say because they’re all different. Every one of them is different in some way,” Underwood said.
Underwood can relate to the struggle of balancing life responsibilities with earning a degree. While she was earning her master’s degree, Underwood said she also had a full-time job as well as a husband and two young children to care for at home. This experience has helped her relate to Murray State students who are pursuing a college education while balancing other life responsibilities.
The campus is not only a place of higher education, but Underwood said it also serves as a place for several businesses community groups to meet and gather, hosts several special events, and serves as an outreach for the community.
One of Underwood’s goals for the Paducah campus is to bring in more programs that are specific to Murray State’s Paducah campus. Highlighting the campus’s occupational therapy program, which she said Murray State only offers at the Paducah regional campus, Underwood said she would like to see Paducah’s Murray State campus specialize in other educational programs exclusively offered there.
As she settles in to her role leading the Paducah campus, Underwood is looking forward to familiarizing herself with Murray State’s Paducah Regional Campus’s programs, building relationships with students and staff, and connecting the regional campus with the local and surrounding communities.
