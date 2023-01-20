As students returned to classes this week for a new semester at Murray State University’s Paducah Regional Campus, Karami Underwood, the regional campus’s new director, has found that no two days are alike in her role leading the regional campus.

Murray State named Underwood, a Paducah native and Murray State alumna, as the director of the Paducah campus in December. Since then, Underwood said she has been involved in a variety of activities from managing the day-to-day operations of the campus’s main building to learning about the student body and advising students as they settle into their degree programs.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In