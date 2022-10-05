PADNWS-10-05-22 MSU NURSING GRANT - PHOTO

Murray State University’s School of Nursing & Health Professions (SONHP) has been awarded a total of $307,800 in a workforce grant through the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education’s (CPE) Healthcare Workforce Collaborative.

CPE’s Healthcare Workforce Collaborative distributed $8 million in grants to Kentucky’s public 2- and 4-year colleges and universities to help address the healthcare workforce shortage. The grants, funded by an appropriation from the General Assembly, will help the institutions expand their programs and provide student support to get more frontline healthcare workers trained and into the workforce.

