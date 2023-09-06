The Murray State University Board of Regents adopted a resolution of support at its Aug. 25 meeting to create a task force and begin a feasibility study to examine the statewide shortage of veterinarians and work toward the development of a School of Veterinary Medicine at Murray State University, it said in Tuesday release.
The state of Kentucky currently does not have a School of Veterinary Medicine, and approximately 70 students from Kentucky are accepted each year to out-of-state veterinary schools, the release explained. According to MSU, there are only 32 veterinary colleges accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association.
“I am very pleased to appoint this important task force of leading agricultural professionals as we study the many critical needs in this area and advance a School of Veterinary Medicine in Kentucky at Murray State University,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson in a statement included in the release. “We have a growing shortage of veterinarians in Kentucky and we are excited to advance the important work of addressing this need. We are extremely grateful to the members of this group for their assistance and wise counsel as we move forward.”
“I am very grateful to this amazing group of professionals for their willingness to serve on this Task Force,” said Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Brian Parr in a statement included in the release. “The knowledge and wisdom that this group represents will be critical to mapping the course for a School of Veterinary Medicine at Murray State University. I look forward to working with each member!”
According to the release, Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture has the largest estimated pre-veterinary medicine/veterinary technology enrollment of any university in Kentucky, and is one of three programs in Kentucky fully accredited by the AVMA.
Among the 38 members named to the task force were Rep. Richard Heath, Chairman, House Agriculture Committee; Sen. Jason Howell, Chairman, Senate Agriculture Committee; Rep. Steven Rudy, House Majority Floor Leader; and Dr. John Laster, Executive Board, Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association.
