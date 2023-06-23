PADNWS-06-23-23 GARCIA - PHOTO

Dr. Jordan Garcia, engineering instructor at Murray State University, poses next to a 3D printer in an Emerging Technology Center lab at West Kentucky Community and Technical College. The printer aids in discontinuous carbon fiber research to make the polymer more accessible and affordable in various sectors. MSU has a Markforged Mark Two on campus, which Garcia says aids with testing stronger fiber material.

 MASON BLANFORD | THE SUN

Dr. Jordan Garcia enjoys his research, but another motivation is also introducing new students to the field — a byproduct of opportunities in his own life he’s called “nudges in the right direction.”

His work entails making carbon fiber more accessible and affordable. The polymer, stronger and lighter than steel, has several uses in the aerospace, automotive, energy and military sectors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In