Dr. Jordan Garcia enjoys his research, but another motivation is also introducing new students to the field — a byproduct of opportunities in his own life he’s called “nudges in the right direction.”
His work entails making carbon fiber more accessible and affordable. The polymer, stronger and lighter than steel, has several uses in the aerospace, automotive, energy and military sectors.
“My end goal is to essentially come up with a revolutionary way of 3D printing to, at least, make industry-quality products available to the average consumer,” said Garcia, who teaches at Murray State University. “The problem is, it’s hard to make.”
Traditional methods have used room-sized ovens and extensive manual labor, but 3D printing suggests an easier method than painstakingly weaving a kevlar vest layer by layer.
“With 3D printing, you don’t need a big mold or 30 people laying giant sheets of carbon fiber and smoothing it out,” said Garcia, calling it “retrofitting” older methods. “Right now, it’s a lot of guess-and-check. Make it, break it. If you tweak the equations a bit and do some sample testing, you can apply this tried-and-tested method to something new.”
“Essentially, there’s no good way to know how strong something is before you 3D print it,” he said. “If you run a company, you can’t run by rule-of-thumb. My research involves coming up with a way to find if this is going to break before you make it, or you can at least simulate it and get a lot closer.”
That can range in cost and challenge, he said. Discontinuous fiber is cheaper — accessible on a 3D printer perhaps worth $1,000 — but can be lower-strength.
For continuous fiber, he said machines could run in the tens of thousands. “That’s still nothing compared to giant ovens and buying by sheets instead of rolls. Luckily, when I was hired at Murray State, they had a machine for that and let me use it for my research.”
Garcia said the printer takes a computer-aided design file with a model “and then does everything else.”
“The dream would be coming up with a way to use this. If you’re in a warzone, and you have access to that tech, why not print something that can save your life like a helmet? Right now, that’s not feasible, because you’re not going to trust your life to something (not better tested).”
Dr. Jamie Rogers, director of the MSU School of Engineering, told The Sun by email the college had a Markforged Mark Two printer on campus.
“Students can use finite element modeling to determine where high-stress locations will be in their part and then reinforce those areas,” Rogers said.
Garcia, a Los Angeles-native, grew up in Graves County and obtained a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the University of Kentucky. He’s taught in MSU’s electromechanical engineering technology program for a year but will begin teaching in its engineering physics department this fall.
He told The Sun it began with a bachelor’s at the UK-Paducah College of Engineering Campus, though that itself began at his (now) sister-in-law Selina’s behest.
“The last possible day to register, because I was just procrastinating, she said, ‘I’m driving you, and you are registering today,’ ” Garcia said.
Garcia said he hadn’t planned on graduate school until receiving an offer to work in research from Dr. Charles Lu, director of the UK-Paducah Engineering Campus.
“I said why not,” Garcia said. “I could use the money; working and classes just sucked. It was something about carbon nanotubes — I had no idea what this was or how to simulate any of this. Then, I did research for a few years, and Dr. Lu asked about graduate school.”
Garcia said the lower Ph.D.-to-student ratio helped with research opportunities. A program called University of Scholars let him take graduate classes while an undergrad: “If a GPA is above 3.5, you can. My GPA was 3.55,” he said.
“If it wasn’t for them, I’d be working in a factory right now, with no experience teaching, versus what I want to do,” Garcia said. “I owe (professors and other students) my education as well, I watched them work and solve problems. I watched them study to learn how they did it.”
“I want to introduce research to as many people here as I can. If you talk to them, what do they say? ‘I’m not smart enough.’ I want to get people’s feet wet, let them see if they like it, and keep them around.”
