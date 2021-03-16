MURRAY — Along with several other recent rankings that Murray State University has received, Military Friendly has awarded the University with the 2021-2022 Military Friendly School designation. Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.
More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey with 747 earning the designation.
“Murray State University’s recognition as a Military Friendly School for 2021-2022 highlights a long tradition of supporting and listening to our veteran students. For the years to come we strive to not only maintain but improve services and benefits provided to or veteran students,” said Allan Patterson, director for veteran and military success, in a news release.
Murray State offers resources for veterans such as personalized advising, career planning and placement, flexible online and weekend schedules for those who serve in active duty, disability services, free counseling services, free limited student health services and a psychological center.
MSU also offers tuition discounts for military service members using Federal Tuition Assistance (FTA). These benefits can include tuition assistance and VA education benefits, college credit for military training, waived fees for courses, online classes, free graduation cords for veterans, textbook and fee discounts, free admission applications as well as waived tuition costs not covered by the Department of Defense Tuition Assistance program.
“The fear of the unknown is one of the greatest challenges anyone can face. A veteran student must not only face this fear but overcome the challenges of a non-traditional student. Murray State University strives to create a seamless transition and provide continuous support to our student veterans. These efforts are highlighted by the University’s continued recognition as a Military Friendly School for 2021-2022,” Patterson said.
The 2021-22 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.
“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data driven standards in our designation process. This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to consistently evolve and invest in their programs. Schools who achieve designation show true commitment and dedication in their efforts,” said Kayla Lopez, Military Friendly national director of military partnership, in the news release. “Our standards assist schools by providing a benchmark that promotes positive educational outcomes, resources, and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community.”
For more information about Murray State University’s student veteran and military success programs, visit murraystate.edu/veterans.
