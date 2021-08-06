Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture recently celebrated a new agritech initiative with the potential to grow regional and state economic development providing hands-on learning and research opportunities for students, a Thursday release announced.
Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand for the July 9 event at MSU’s West Farm, where a newly donated solar HVAC system was installed at the facility to help students and area farmers learn about solar power and agrivoltaics — an agritech method that can increase both food and energy security.
“This agrivoltaics system will offer the students here hands-on training and learning with some of the most advanced technology available,” Beshear said. “If you are a current or prospective Murray State student, this is your ticket to being part of the emerging industries of the future. This will further our push to make Kentucky the agritech capital of the world and to ensure our people have the well-paying jobs of tomorrow.”
The donated system will provide sustainable energy for the West Farm Shop, a multi-use facility which was previously devoid of any temperature controls.
“In building this solar HVAC system on campus, Murray State is providing its students with hands-on experience with solar technology, a sector where substantial job growth is expected,” said Rebecca Goodman, Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) secretary. “Gov. Beshear wants Kentucky to become the international leader in agritech, that is why we see a bright future in agrivoltaics, the use of solar panels on farms to make farms self-sustaining while ensuring food production.”
GREE Electric Appliances, based in Zhuhai, China, supplied a four-ton solar-assist heat pump and Sunway Energy Solutions, based in Murray, engineered and installed the 12-module solar array that will operate the heat pump. This is the first phase of the project and the university will continue the development of phase two in collaboration with EEC’s Office of Energy Policy.
MSU president Dr. Bob Jackson hopes that “Murray State will continue to lead and partner with the commonwealth on new and innovative agricultural opportunities for the economic advancement of our region and state” through this initiative. The project is also expected to provide a demonstration site as a pilot resource for area farmers.
