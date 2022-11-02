Murray State University and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky announced Wednesday an endowed scholarship to expand the number of frontline workers in the western region of the state, increase access to care and improve health equity in Kentucky’s rural areas.

The Anthem Medicaid Rural Medicine Scholarship will support up to four students at Murray State through a $100,000 gift from Anthem Medicaid that will serve students for years to come.

