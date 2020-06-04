Murray State University has modified its fall 2020 academic calendar.
The university’s fall academic calendar has been condensed to minimize student travel to and from campus during the holidays for the safety and well-being of students.
Classes will begin on Aug. 17 instead of Aug. 18. The university will hold classes on the two days formerly scheduled for fall break, Oct. 8-9. In-person instruction will be finalized on Nov. 20.
There will be a modified finals week of three days, Nov. 18-20, with an additional 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. examination slot on each day.
Students with internships, clinicals, practicums and other experiential learning may proceed with completion of those through the end of the fall semester on Dec. 11.
With the advice and consent of state health officials, Murray State’s commencement is planned for Nov. 21, which will include May and August 2020 graduates in addition to those who are scheduled to graduate this fall.
Students also will have the opportunity to take a course remotely through the university’s new “Holiday Term,” which is online only beginning Nov. 23 and ending Dec. 11.
Students may enroll in a maximum of one course for this term. The “Winter Term,” which is online only, will begin on Dec. 14 and end Jan. 6, 2021, followed by the spring semester beginning on Jan. 11, 2021.
