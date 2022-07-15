Meteorologist and “Hooked on Science” presenter Jason Lindsey entertains children while performing science experiments at the McCracken County Library on Wednesday. Among other things, Lindsey demonstrated concepts including airflow (above) and balance forces using a ping-pong ball to stop a water bottle he turned upside down over the head of librarian Patti Sallee.

