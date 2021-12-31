Moving Forward: The Bloom Company

The Bloom Company was previously featured in the Mayfield Messenger, The Paducah Sun’s sister paper, for their efforts of spreading Christmas joy throughout the community with the “Poinsettia Project,” where members of the community choose to sponsor a poinsettia for a resident at one of the local senior citizens’ homes.
The story focused on The Bloom Company was set to be delivered in the Weekend Edition of the Messenger on Dec. 11-12. The paper was published and some received it, others did not — because of the tornado that ripped through western Kentucky, destroying historic buildings, homes and killing multiple people.
One of the buildings destroyed housed The Bloom Company in Mayfield.
On Dec. 11, around 2 a.m., The Bloom Company posted on their Facebook page: “While we are devastated by the total loss of our building and belongings, we are grateful to be safe and well. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers for our community during this time.”
“My mind immediately went to all of the memories we had made in the building. The happy times during weddings, the sad times during funeral flowers, and all memorable moments in between. We laughed a lot in that old brick building, which was one of my favorite aspects of the day there,” said Kyler Danowski, owner of The Bloom Company. “We were devastated. It still truly seems like a bad dream — reality hasn’t really set it, and I don’t think it will until we reopen in the new space.”
Like many, Danowski was faced with processing such grief, but also having to figure out the new reality.
“We had been searching for a new space to reopen, and I had made a Facebook post requesting suggestions for a space,” Danowski said. “The owner of Katie J’s, Sherry, saw the post and reached out with the idea to collaborate with our businesses.”
Katie J’s is located on 505 S. Sixth St., Mayfield, and has been serving the community for more than 15 years. Now, the locally known shoppe will collaborate with a fresh, rebranded, The Bloom Company.
“Bloom will have a slightly different feel, as I had plans to rebrand a little prior to the tornado. We will have a larger offering of houseplants and a greater assortment of locally grown flowers when in season,” Danowski said. “We still plan to offer some of our community’s favorite brands — Milkhouse Candles, Carson wind chimes, Hammond’s Candy Bars, KY Hot Mix, and Duke Cannon Men’s Supply.”
Even with the excitement of finding a new home for his business, The Bloom Company lost everything.
“One of my dear friends has set up a GoFundMe, which will go directly towards purchasing new floral equipment such as a cooler, buckets, tools, etc.,” Danowski said. “We will also work to refill our new space with plants and a large selection of bereavement gifts.”
“Our support from the community has truly been incredible. The response to our Facebook post about our new location received so much attention — it’s a blessing for so many to be excited and rooting for us. Everyone consistently offers to help any way they can,” Danowski said.
As the crew at Bloom begins preparing their space and replenishing what they can, Danowski shares a bit of advice.
“Never take for granted the things you believe you’ll always have. I never would have dreamed that our business would crumble in the blink of an eye,” Danowski said.
The Bloom Company is closed temporarily, but expects to reopen mid-January.
“Bloom will be back and greater than we ever imagined. I will be going back to weekly scheduled lives, where we’ll design fresh flower arrangements and wreaths,” Danowski said. “We’ll continue on with fun giveaways and workshops throughout the year. The Bloom mission will continue to be ‘Make people feel loved today.’ ”
