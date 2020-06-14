Paducah native Martaj Marks doesn’t want momentum behind the recent protests against racism and police brutality to fade.
Rather, he wants real, actual, sustainable change.
“I think people are tired of the same, just the same thing happening,” he told The Sun.
“We’ll protest and then we’ll stop. We’ll protest and then we’ll stop. It’s ... getting us nowhere, so we’re going to keep protesting and keep protesting and keep protesting and then figure out what’s the next proactive thing to do and not let the momentum die.”
Marks, 20, graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School and later attended the University of Louisville, but he didn’t like it and joined the aviation industry. He’s now visiting Paducah due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He’s been a familiar face at local demonstrations, including a large protest near the Wacinton statue in Noble Park and Park Avenue march on May 31, when hundreds joined in solidarity. It’s one of many protests held nationwide following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25, after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
“That march was about every person that has died in the hands of law enforcement,” Marks said. “Every person that has died from injustice. It was about every person.”
When an original organizer canceled, Marks helped organize the May 31 event and remembers it as a stressful day, as protesters received some backlash going into it, but it was “absolutely amazing” to see it come together.
“The best part honestly was when we were marching down Park Avenue and the police department were blocking off the streets for us,” he said.
“That said a lot and it said a lot for the black community that they are giving us the opportunity to have a voice without having disruption from them. They’ve been very kind to us.”
On June 5, Marks led at least 100 marchers down Washington Street with a megaphone to a heartfelt vigil at Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza, held in remembrance of Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday. In March, Taylor was shot to death by Louisville police while at home.
Marks directed protesters to repeat chants like “Breonna Taylor” and “Black Lives Matter” before they arrived at the plaza to a performance of “We Shall Overcome.”
“We didn’t know how many people to expect, but it’s been amazing to see people from all races come out and support these events,” he said.
“I would do more and I am going to do more. It’s not stopping here. Like I said, this movement is not a moment. It’s a movement, so it’s going to continue happening and we have to let it continue happening.”
Paducah residents Rebecca Gibson and Varetta Hurt attended the demonstrations.
Gibson used to work with Marks at Mellow Mushroom and described the Taylor vigil as “absolutely beautiful,” while Hurt is a retired Paducah educator.
“I was so pleased to see such a turnout and that no one wanted to make it anything else other than what it was, and that was celebrating Breonna Taylor’s birthday and making sure that everybody knew why we were there and that it was to remain peaceful,” Gibson said.
The 24-year-old is pleased that someone young is stepping forward to help organize.
“I’m truly impressed with my generation in this,” she added. “I think Taj is a great leader to do so. I think he has the best of intentions and is very willing to learn where he does not have experience. He has been inspirational about this.”
Meanwhile, Hurt pointed out the “struggle continues” and it’s not over. Hurt also appreciates the leadership that went into the marches.
“It’s been very nice,” she said. “It’s been very peaceful. It’s been, I think, passionate. I think Sunday (May 31) gave people a time to show their frustrations, to tell their frustrations with what they’ve seen.
“They’ve experienced some of the negativity. It’s always existed, now we’re seeing it on television and I think the final straw was to see somebody being murdered on television.”
Referencing Floyd, Hurt said even a camera and the public looking on didn’t save him.
“I think that has really been a focus point,” she said. “And, Breonna Taylor — the idea that you can be in your house safe, where you’re supposed to be safe, and something like that can occur to any of us, if the skin is of color.”
As for what’s next, Marks is helping with other planned events and demonstrations locally. He wants people to know they’re trying to remain as peaceful as possible, and he wants local residents to come out and support the efforts.
What does he hope happens from the overall movement?
“I want to see real change come about other than some street names being changed and murals being painted on the roads,” he said.
“I want to see reform. I want to see laws being changed. I want to see actual change, so ... we can know that we are moving on.”
