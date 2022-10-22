The possibility of mountain lions existing where they are not supposed to be is a topic that won’t go away.
People won’t let it. But the cats themselves bear responsibility for this, too.
Mountain lions or cougars were native here but were extirpated from much of North America. The big felines faded from Kentucky during the mid-1800s.
People didn’t like them because they are apex predators that competed with them for their favorite prey, deer, and were seen as a threat to livestock and human, too.
As cougar-hating civilization spread and habitat was degraded, eastern cats vanished.
Western cougars survived, chiefly in the Rocky Mountain West, where there was more wild elbowroom, prey and habitat. Eastern lions were essentially the same critter, with minor DNA differences, but people problems doomed the cats on the sunrise side of the Mississippi River.
A sprinkling of yet another subspecies, Florida panthers, survived in southern Florida. Those few cats remain fairly isolated in the sub-tropics of the Sunshine State.
The mountain lion is a large, tawny brown feline. Mature males can reach 170-200 pounds; females weigh about one-third less.
This is a long-tailed cat with a lengthy body that makes the head look a little small in relation to its slinky torso. The cat, nose to tail tip, can stretch 7-8 feet or more.
Our next largest wild cat is the bobcat, which is far smaller and has a short tail. The bobcat is a brownish feline, too, but there is a world of difference between these species.
For years there have been reports of mountain lions sighted in our region. Many likely are misconceptions, people seeing something else and imagining a cougar. Some reports probably are shameless tall tales.
I’m pretty sure, however, that some reports of mountain lions observed nearby are plain truth.
There are reasonable reports from credible people from numerous west Kentucky counties and southern Illinois.
Reports come from knowledgeable people who are not making up tales based on any kind of assumption in order to impress anyone. There is, for example, the wildlife biologist who, while deer hunting, watched with binoculars as a mountain lion crossed a Lyon (appropriate) County field.
Nothing is confirmed, however. Wildlife authorities here report no hard evidence.
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers say we have no resident mountain lions in the state. If a cougar should be sighted, they also contend, it likely will be a cat that has been in captivity (illegal in Kentucky) and has been released or has escaped.
In late 2015, a KDFWR officer was dispatched to a Bourbon County farm where there was a report of a dog treeing a mountain lion. In a populated area, there was concern for human safety, so the officer ended up dispatching the sure-enough adult cougar that was found there.
DNA testing done on the carcass found that the big cat was of western lineage. Examination suggested that the lion was in captivity previously, KDFWR officials said.
To our south, managers have a different take. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologists have fielded enough evidence as trail camera photos, hair samples and interviews that they believe western mountain lions are natural intruders in Tennessee.
TWRA investigators think cougars, especially young males, are moving long distances from western states in search of unclaimed habitats. Nebraska, one of the nearest major mountain lion concentrations, is suspected to be a source of wandering immigrant cats.
During a stretch of 2015-16, there were six confirmed reports of mountain lions in western Tennessee. One of these came from Obion County south of Union City, within perhaps 70 miles of Paducah.
Confirmed cougar sightings have been concentrated in west Tennessee with a very few edging into middle Tennessee. These suggest the cat influx from western populations, forced out by their elders, and somehow crossing the Mississippi River.
“We think they’re here to stay,” said one TWRA biologist.
Indeed, west of Tennessee, mountain lions already have a toehold in Arkansas. A reproducing population of a few dozen big cats is thought to have rooted into wild habitats there.
To our west, Missouri has acknowledged its own population, based on a long series of confirmed reports. Some while back, Missouri Department of Conservation officials had tabulated 75 confirmed lion reports since 2010.
These reports have been increasing over recent years, and one identified cluster of repeated cougar experiences is the Current River corridor of the Ozarks in the southeastern portion of the state. Inasmuch as territory-seeking cats are known to wander hundreds of miles, that is a hop and a skip from here.
Last week, a mountain lion was hit and killed on I-88 in DeKalb County, Ill. Illinois Department of Conservation biologists believe it was a cat seen on a trail camera image in September in Whiteside County.
IDNR biologists are monitoring another mountain lion reported in western Illinois early this month, a cat that is putting out a signal.
This cougar is wearing a GPS collar fitted to him in Nebraska in November of 2021. Biologists there trapped, collared and released this cat as part of a study of that state’s cougar population and movements.
Our managers seem confident at present that we have no resident mountain lions. But nobody is betting heavily against the possibility that this could change. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and there could be a big cat, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.