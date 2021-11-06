Mountain biking is blazing a trail in Marshall County

Marshall County and the lakes area have been luring anglers, boaters and campers for years, making the region a destination spot. Now, the success of a recent state mountain biking race could potentially open the door to additional visitors to enjoy the local surroundings and possibly a new economic avenue.
Kentucky Dam Village State Park hosted the state championship for the inaugural Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League (KICL) on Oct. 24 with nearly 150 participants affiliated with a dozen teams from Marshall County (which claimed its eighth state title) and a composite team of riders from McCracken County and Paducah schools to Clark County in east-central Kentucky.
“The weekend was really good,” said Steve Beckett, the former head coach of Marshall County’s mountain bike team and KICL co-founder and director. “It helps when you have good weather. Folks like to come out. We have food trucks and different amenities for them. So when you can sit here by the lake, get a breeze and it’s not too hot like our other races, everybody sort of likes it.
“It was good for the park (and) for Calvert City,” he added.
Along with the surroundings, Beckett said the first-ever state mountain biking championship offered a glimpse at a new sport and its potential to gain momentum in a sports state more known for hoops, horses and hunting.
“I think the people who came who had never been to a race before were probably overly impressed,” he said. “They didn’t realize what all is involved; the set up, the infrastructure set up. It takes a small army to do that.”
That army has been enlisting volunteers and growing its numbers in Marshall County and Kentucky since the idea popped into Beckett’s head in 2012 of finding a competitive scholastic cycling organization for his son Carson, who was a freshman at MCHS.
In 2013, Tennessee started its mountain biking league and Beckett approached officials there if his son and a Kentucky team could compete in the Volunteer State. With their and Marshall County school officials’ approval, Marshall had the first and only school-affiliated mountain biking team in the Bluegrass.
Sixteen student-bikers were part of that inaugural team in 2013, which captured each of Tennessee’s state championships through 2019 which was the last time Marshall County competed with that league before last year’s pandemic canceled its season and the KICL formed.
Beckett said forming the new team provided an added opportunity for students to showcase their talents for Marshall County. “It gives pride in the kids who don’t participate in traditional sports; that they get the Marshall County logo and get recognized at Meet the Marshals and feel like they’re part of a varsity program, even though it’s not part of the (Kentucky High School Athletic Association).”
Still, the goal was to grow interest and the sport at home. To do that, Beckett and the core of Marshall’s team and boosters had to get others from across Kentucky to see what Tennessee was doing. They encouraged people to form individual or composite teams of two or three schools to participate.
“They witnessed it and said, ‘Hey, we need this in Kentucky,’ ” Beckett recalled. “I was like, ‘No kidding!’ ”
After proposing the idea to the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and getting forming teams in Lexington, Louisville and Elizabethtown, they were approved two years ago to form the KICL for its starter season in 2021.
This inaugural year had five races beginning at Barren River State Park, Capitol View Park in Frankfort, Buffalo Lake in Elizabethtown, and Veterans Park in Lexington before concluding at Kentucky Dam Village for the state meet.
And there are other programs besides racing within NICA and state leagues. There is a girls-only program titled GRIT (Girls Riding Together), a scouting-type program called Teen Trail Corps where bikers earn badges for community services such as trail maintenance and park clean-up, and an Adventure program geared more toward exploration, “bike and hikes” and overnight camping.
Five years ago, Beckett created Marshall County’s mountain biking trail that covers some 10 miles. In recent years, he said they have created a trail system in Livingston County, Eddyville and Land Between the Lakes.
With KICL, whose board includes Carson Beckett, Michael Yarbrough of Benton and Ralph Jennings of Grand Rivers, and continued promoting mountain biking in West Kentucky, the region could possibly be an adventure destination similar to Eastern Kentucky’s Red River Gorge site near Natural Bridge State Park, which draws rock climbers to their cliffs from around the world.
“If you count Land Between the Lakes, you’ve almost got 100 miles in four venues,” Beckett said. “People can come, spend money and ride a different trail everyday for three or four days.
“The communities that have a bike culture, they’re starting to build these bike destination parks where they have a pump track for the kids, some skill areas where you can ride on logs and ledges, and you have trails,” he added. “These are the people who are getting it and attracting people for multiple days.”
For information on the KICL, visit kentuckymtb.org or contact Beckett at steve@kentuckymtb.org.
