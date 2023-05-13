There’s no time to stop and smell the roses for local florists at this time of year.
Springtime is in full bloom and with it, flower sales across the area.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
There’s no time to stop and smell the roses for local florists at this time of year.
Springtime is in full bloom and with it, flower sales across the area.
With Mother’s Day this weekend and graduations, proms and formals happening left and right, local florists are booked and busy.
Jennifer Rukavina-Bidwell, owner of the Paducah Flower Company and the Murray Flower Company, said that Mother’s Day is the second largest holiday for florists behind Valentine’s Day.
The Paducah Flower Company has already closed delivery orders for Mother’s Day, which has never happened before according to Rukavina-Bidwell. She expects Saturday to be the last day they will have enough supply for walk-in orders.
The Murray Flower Company has been busy this weekend, too, balancing Murray State graduation orders on top of Mother’s Day ones, Rukavina-Bidwell said.
“It’s a very small business, like most florists,” Rukavina-Bidwell said. “We typically have to bring in extra drivers and designers to accommodate the load. After a certain point we can only store so many flowers in the cooler here, so it’s all a balance of how much flower product we can store versus how many we can make and get delivered.”
Rose Garden Florist Inc. prepares for the high volume of sales weeks in advance, preordering bulk quantities of flowers based on numbers from previous years.
“It’s very important. A florist has two big holidays a year: Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day,” Lori Lampe, Rose Garden Florist manager said. “That’s where you really push your sales up, because the rest of the year is just birthdays and funerals.”
The Rose Garden team has eight delivery trucks on the road, six floral designers and four workers who process phone and online orders. Lampe anticipates they will fill over 300 custom orders by the end of the weekend.
This is a drastic improvement from 2020 when COVID cut Rose Garden’s Mother’s Day sales in half.
“We’re getting back, if not above, pre-COVID numbers from what we’ve seen so far,” Lampe said.
The Paducah Flower Company and Rose Garden Florist started receiving Mother’s Day orders almost a month in advance, but it’s not too late to purchase a bouquet. Both stores will be open on Saturday, May 13 for last-minute orders.
“We will close tomorrow when we run out of flowers,” Lampe said. “I don’t know a florist in town that is open on Sunday.”
Rukavina-Bidwell said the Paducah Flower Company plans to stay open Sunday for deliveries but their pick-up orders are already overflowing into Monday.
The Monday after Mother’s Day is always busy, according to Lampe.
“You know you have your last-minute people that forgot as well,” Lampe said. “Mother’s Day stretches over three days, where Valentine’s Day is basically a one day thing.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.