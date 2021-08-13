Mother believes God has a sense of humor

PRINCETON — One of the worst experiences a parent can face is having a child stricken with a life-threatening illness. A Princeton woman has faced that nightmare over the last four years.
One night in 2017, Shelia Brennan received a phone call that changed her life and the lives of her family. “This all started when my granddaughter, Olivia, called me and said, ‘Mamaw, you need to come and take Momma to the Emergency Room,’ ” Brennan recalled. “I thought she was kidding around; I didn’t think she was serious. She finally convinced me that I did need to come because my daughter had fallen into a trash can — the big Herby Curby type cans. She was moving it from the side of the road back to the house. She stepped on the lid, and it put her right dab in the middle of the can.”
In the accident, Brennan’s daughter, Mary Ann Baker, hit her head, and that alarmed Olivia. Brennan, who works at The Times Leader/Herald Ledger, took Mary Ann to the emergency room. There, medical personnel scanned her head and didn’t immediately find cause for concern. “They thought everything was OK, but they did tell me that I needed to stay with her that night and wake her up every few hours,” Brennan said, noting that she did that.
A little later, Baker received a call from the hospital telling her the radiologist had seen a cyst when he read the CT scan and it had been called to her primary care physician as a critical test result. Her primary care physician sent her to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. There she underwent a series of tests over the next three months, which ended with a diagnosis of a malignant brain tumor. Thus began the nightmare for Brennan.
The tumor was close to Baker’s brain stem, and the Vanderbilt medical team “determined it was too deep and not an operable tumor. Following the diagnosis, Baker and Olivia moved in with Brennan and her husband. “Being a single mother and not knowing what was going to happen in the future — not knowing if she was going to be able to work — she just wanted the security of having a home for herself and her daughter,” Brennan said. “My husband was also sick, he was undergoing treatment for leukemia, and my emotions just kind of ran wild. As a mother I wanted to be brave for Mary Ann. I never did cry in front of her, however I did shed many tears. My sister-in-law was the shoulder I leaned on, and I talked to God. I said a lot of prayers, and I did have a lot of faith, and yet I was still scared.
“Many years earlier, my husband’s aunt had died of a brain tumor, the same type that my daughter had just been diagnosed with and pretty much in the same place,” she said. “So, when I told my husband about Mary Ann’s diagnosis, that was the first thing he thought about.”
Baker’s medical team chose a plan of radiation and an oral chemotherapy. Brennan said she began praying and knew that others were praying as well. “The tumor continued to grow even though my daughter was undergoing treatment, and that was really scary,” Brennan said.
Brennan said she kept telling God, “I can’t lose my husband and my daughter too.”
After what seemed an eternity, one day the tumor had decreased in size. “Of course I was elated. Although I will say, I’ve always had a lot of faith; I’ve always had a lot of faith in prayer, and my daughter also is a very strong believer.” Brennan said she believes the prayers and her faith is what got her through to this point.
“She and I were talking one night and she said, ‘I will be healed — one way or the other, Momma, you know whatever way God chooses to heal, earthly or the ultimate healing, if it doesn’t go the way we want it to, it will be God’s plan,” Brennan remembered. “So, that kind of made me feel my faith was not as strong as hers. I started doing a lot of praying, and I finally got to the point that I realized she was right, and I didn’t shed as many tears. I continued to pray and there were so many people who were praying for her. Most every church around in this area had her on their prayer list. My sister-in-law had even given her name to some people who were in a whole different country who were praying for her. She had a lot of prayer warriors working for her.”
Eventually, after Baker’s scan first showed the tumor decreased, it was only half the size it had been. “It was just like every time we went to Vanderbilt after that, it was decreasing a little bit more and a little bit more. I felt so much better,” Brennan said. “In May of 2020, Baker got a clear scan. I just tell everybody I can, I just praise God for that!” Brennan said.
Baker always had a good attitude about her condition, and even named the tumor Felicia. “No matter what the doctors told her, she always praised God. She had just started a new job at Hopkinsville Community College about the time she fell. I believe God placed her at the college because as a nurse in the hospital it would have been very difficult for her to continue working 12-hour shifts” Brennan said.
Brennan believes God has a sense of humor. “He threw Mary Ann in a trash can so this tumor would be found,” she said. “I truly believe that. I think He wasn’t done with her. I think there is something in her life that she is destined to do, and part of it I feel she has already done because she’s been such an inspiration to so many people, and a blessing to so many.”
Baker’s sense of humor came through when the first scan showed the tumor was gone. “Well, Felicia has vacated the premises,” she told her mother.
Brennan concluded, “I just want to give God the glory, because one day the doctor said, ‘I really can’t explain this.’ ” Brennan believes the many prayers on her daughter’s behalf played a big part in her healing.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheila Brennan is the office manager at The Times Leader and Herald Ledger, both Paxton Media newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.