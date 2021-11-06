People who cringe about losing an hour when daylight saving time begins in March will have cause to celebrate Saturday night as area that follow the time change will “fall back” to standard time.
Officially, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Because of the repetition of the hour from 1 to 2 a.m., Nov. 7 will be a 25-hour day, giving people an extra hour of sleep.
People should set their clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night, like from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. Those who forget about the time change will arrive an hour earlier to Sunday events, like church or pro football games.
Every state in the United States except for Hawaii and part of Arizona observes daylight saving time.
Several states have passed resolutions to either stay on standard time permanently or stay on daylight saving time permanently, pending Congressional approval for the move.
Kentucky had a proposed bill in 2019 for both time zones of the state to stay on daylight saving time after the “falling back” period passed. The bill was not considered by the state legislature.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, “In the last four years, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide for year-round daylight saving time if Congress were to allow such a change and, in some cases, if surrounding states enact the same legislation,” according its website, ncsl.org.
“Because federal law does not currently allow full-time DST, Congress would have to act before states could adopt changes. The 19 states are:
• Alabama, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana (2021).
• Idaho, Louisiana, Ohio (resolution), South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming (2020).
• Arkansas, Delaware, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee and Washington (2019).
• Florida (2018; California voters also authorized such a change that year, but legislative action is pending).”
It added that some states have commissioned studies on the topic including Massachusetts (2017) and Maine (2021).
Daylight saving time returns on March 13, 2022.
