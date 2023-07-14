FRANKFORT — While Kentucky saw a fractional improvement in the percentage of the state that is considered not to have drought conditions, parts of the west saw conditions worsen, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday.
The area designated as having no drought improved from 66.33% last week to 66.89% in the new report, while that part of Kentucky considered “Abnormally Dry,” or D0 on the scale that goes from D0 to D4 “Exceptional Drought,” has dropped from 22.47% to 20.04%. The lower figure is due to conditions that have degraded in some locations.
“Moderate Drought” (D1) conditions have grown slightly during the past week from 11.20% to 11.39% and can be found in parts of northern and western Kentucky. For the first time this year, a D2 area has been introduced, which consists of all or parts of five counties in the far west, Ballard, Crittenden, Livingston, McCracken and Union.
The Drought Monitor report records conditions through Tuesday morning each week, then releases the data on Thursday.
Richard Tinker with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says the Midwest Region, which is where they place Kentucky, was not alone in what they have observed across the United States. “As in some other parts of the country, rainfall totals were a mixed bag across the Midwest Region last week, though more deterioration was noted than improvement.”
Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center says the outlook for the period ending July 22 calls for slightly above normal temperatures, along with near normal precipitation outlook. Beyond that, their outlook through July 26 includes near normal to slightly above normal temperatures, with slightly above normal rainfall.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center, located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and NOAA.
This story is from Kentucky Today, the online news website of the Kentucky Baptist Convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.