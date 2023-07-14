FRANKFORT — While Kentucky saw a fractional improvement in the percentage of the state that is considered not to have drought conditions, parts of the west saw conditions worsen, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday.

The area designated as having no drought improved from 66.33% last week to 66.89% in the new report, while that part of Kentucky considered “Abnormally Dry,” or D0 on the scale that goes from D0 to D4 “Exceptional Drought,” has dropped from 22.47% to 20.04%. The lower figure is due to conditions that have degraded in some locations.

