Most area school districts to continue requiring masks

At least most of the school districts in and around the Jackson Purchase area will continue to have students, staff and visitors wear masks after the Kentucky Board of Education’s mask mandate expires on Thursday.
According to a post on the Kentucky School Boards Association’s Twitter account, as of 4 p.m. CT Tuesday, 56% of Kentucky school districts — 96 of the 171 districts — had announced they would maintain the mask requirements.
In western Kentucky, the KSBA’s list of those districts included McCracken County, Paducah, Calloway, Livingston County, Mayfield and Murray.
In a Paducah Sun telephone poll, the St. Mary, Ballard County and Fulton Independent school districts said they would also continue requiring masks in school buildings.
The Graves County School District Board met Tuesday night to discuss its COVID-19 guideline plans. Marshall County school officials said their current guidance is to require masks, but the school board will meet on Sept. 23 to discuss the issue.
School systems in the region that did not respond to The Sun’s telephone poll Tuesday were Community Christian Academy, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties.
The Paducah Independent School District announced its masking intention Tuesday morning.
“Our district began the year with Level 3 COVID-19 mitigation strategies due to the surge in COVID-19 cases,” according to a news release issued by the school district. “Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics continue to recommend masking for all students. Therefore, the Level 3 mitigation strategies will remain in place.”
All students from preschool through 12th grade, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering that cover their nose and mouth at school, on the bus and on district property when indoors.
Officials said the decision is not only for the health, safety and welfare of students and staff, it’s also “an operational decision that will allow us to continue to offer in-person instruction.”
“Going forward, we will continue to communicate with the Purchase Area Health Department and local health experts on the best practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community.”
Monica Hayden, the director of the St. Mary School System, said there would be no change in the system’s guidance.
“We’re still sticking with our original plan,” she said. “We will still be masking.”
The Kentucky Board of Education unanimously passed an emergency regulation on Aug. 12 requiring students, staff and visitors to wear masks at schools to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. That policy was to last for 270 days, for most of the school year.
In a special session of the Kentucky Legislature Thursday, state lawmakers voted to revoke the KBE statewide mask mandate, leaving the determination of COVID-19 guidance to the individual school districts. The KBE mask mandate is no longer valid at 11 p.m. Thursday.
