One of Nick Morris’ earliest memories of the pride he felt in doing a good job has played a part in fulfilling his dream to own his own business.
Morris has a degree in occupational safety and health and that is where his career path began. From there he transitioned into commercial insurance with Peel & Holland and then to a position with Paducah Bank.
“Both of those were incredible places to work. Even while working there and working for someone else, I’ve always had a desire to own my own business and do my own thing,” he said.
At the urging of a friend who knew of his desire, Morris met with a representative of Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services, a franchise based in Florida, about a business opportunity.
“The more we discussed it, the more it fit my preferences and it was something that I could see myself doing, so I took the risk, and here we are.”
And from that, Nick and his wife, Morgan, launched Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services of Paducah-Murray, an independently-owned franchise.
“It might sound odd, but one of the biggest things that kind of went into this decision is that I’ve always prided myself on doing a good job and honestly, being neat, orderly and clean,” he said.
He credits his parents and an aunt and uncle for helping instill that pride in him, and his experience in cleaning up a workshop his father and uncle operated.
“They built houses and you can imagine there’s sawdust everywhere. I would go into that shop and sweep it all up, clean it up and that feeling of accomplishment of a job well done, that was one of my earliest memories that kept coming back to me,” Morris said.
Those memories “kept coming back up (while he considered the move) and it just seemed like a real good fit.”
The franchise, with a broad service area throughout western Kentucky, features a wide range of janitorial and commercial cleaning services to commercial, manufacturing and industrial facilities. It also offers specialty services, including floor restoration, sanitization, disinfection and electrostatic spray treatments.
“The cleaning industry has boomed since COVID. Now a lot of businesses we’ve seen have retracted, letting their employees work from home and so forth, but a lot have done the opposite. They’ve said ‘we’re going to continue to work, but we’re going to do a good job of cleaning,’ ” he said.
Morris sees his new venture as allowing business owners to focus on what they do best, and not have to worry about cleaning.
“Taking the time to hire someone, train them or retrain them because everybody is dealing with employment issues right now, they’re finding it much more cost effective to hire that out than do it themselves.”
Morris said the response from customers so far has been positive. His goal is to provide an exceptional customer experience and establish a culture within the company that employees can take pride in.
While only in business for about a month so far, Morris is optimistic about the future.
“There’s a lot of opportunities out there. I think that things will definitely change over the next 5-10 years. You’ve got more people working remotely, and retail itself is changing and going to more online things,” he said.
“But I definitely think there’s still a huge need for it.”
