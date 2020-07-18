GRAND RIVERS — Nearly a week after a fire ripped through several boats at Green Turtle Bay Resort and Marina, a few boats have been recovered but most still lie beneath the water.
An early morning blaze Sunday destroyed nine boats and damaged one of the marina’s piers, according to Harbor Master Bill Gary IV. The cause has still not been determined and individual insurance companies are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Gary said Friday that he expects the recovery process to be completed by the end of next week, but social media posts from the resort indicated replacing the pier might take past the end of boating season.
Gary said though operations at the resort are normal, the marina has had to cancel some short-term customer reservations in order to make space for those whose boats were housed at the damaged pier.
“That was horrendous,” he said of the fire.
“My heart breaks for the folks that lost their boats.”
Gary said multiple salvage companies are working to recover the wreckage, but that the affected areas have been cordoned off and potentially hazardous material contained. He said if the boats had sunk without burning, the environmental impacts could have been much worse.
“These boats burned to the water line,” he said.
“Most anything in the boats that was flammable, including fuel, burned up.”
Gary said the marina is working with the local branch of the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure the hazards are handled properly.
He said though the cause of the fire is undetermined, arson is not suspected and there’s no pending criminal investigation.
Gary said the marina’s operations will be “hobbled” by the loss of the pier and the cancellations that causes, but he’s more concerned about the boat owners who suffered a loss.
“The boat is not just something you float on. It’s a whole lifestyle. It’s your escape,” Gary said.
“These people that have lost their boats have lost a whole lot more than fiberglass and motors.”
