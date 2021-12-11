MAYFIELD -- More than 70 people are presumed dead as a result of severe weather and tornadoes in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday morning at a news conference in Graves County.
That number is expected to climb to more than 100 as rescue efforts continue. As daylight hits Mayfield, a city in Graves County, officials are assessing damage that hit the western Kentucky area late Friday night.
Mayfield officials said rescue efforts are being concentrated at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory, where about 110 employees were inside when a massive tornado hit the building.
About 40 people have been rescued from the factory, officials said, but the number of dead from the factory has not been released.
Beshear choked up when describing the situation at the candle factory.
“We’re gonna lose a lot of lives,” Beshear said.
Close
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Devastation in Mayfield following tornado
Mayfield officials reported significant damage to a fire station and to the city’s police station. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are working to clear debris from roads in the county.
Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said a city-wide curfew would be in place starting at 7 p.m. All people who are not emergency workers are to remain at home or in a shelter until the morning.
Mayfield High School has been designated as a shelter and triage site for those who are in need of emergency or medical assistance.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses media on Dec. 11, 2021, about tornadoes and severe weather that hit Mayfield and western Kentucky late in the evening on Dec. 10.
HANNAH SAAD | The Sun
EMS responders from nearly a dozen counties are supporting efforts in Graves County.
Police officials from other jurisdictions, including Murray and Paducah, have also sent representatives to support their Mayfield counterparts.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun Follow Kelly Farrell on Twitter, @KellyAFarrell11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.