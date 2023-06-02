For networking purposes, you don’t need email when you can simply make a local caw.
That’s how crows share information. One of our most commonly seen bird species is also one of the most commonly heard. They are quite vocal, and loudly so. Their caw-caw-cawing carries a good distance, allowing crows to message others of their kind that are well out of sight about topics of crow interest.
The American crow is our stereotypical big black bird. This native species, Corvus brachyrhynchos, is usually 16-20 inches long and, in flight, has a wingspan that can exceed 3 feet. The actual weight of a crow is typically between 1¼ and 1½ pounds but considering that this is made up of a good deal of feathers and slight, hollow bones, it is still a significant portion of bird.
Nature didn’t waste any other colors on the crow. It is all black: plumage, beak, legs, eyes, the whole works. If it was meant to be camouflaged, its appropriate habitat would be coal mines. Standing on a snowfield, you could probably see a crow from space.
There is no mistaking the crow here. An even larger all-black species, the raven, is not present in this part of the world. And the much smaller generic “blackbirds” - the grackles, red-winged blackbirds, European starlings and cowbirds - make for a poor comparison.
When you hear the raucous cawing of a crow, there is no doubt what’s making that racket.
Crows make a living from an incredible range of foods. What do they eat? What have you got?
They are really hunter-gatherers and omnivores to an extreme. They are carnivores and insectivores in that they catch and eat the smallest animals, reptiles, baby birds and bugs. Crows will eat the eggs found in a variety of nests. They are scavengers, eating the flesh of other dead critters, when they find it. But they also eat seeds, grains, fruits and assorted vegetation.
Crows often locate the edibles from the air, dropping in for specific fine dining. However, they feed almost exclusively on the ground, and much of their food is obtained by marching along in an open area, nabbing nutritious tidbits as they come to them.
Because crows learned to raid gardens and crop fields for herbaceous goodies, the black raiders made quick enemies with agrarian Americans early during settlement times. The big birds fostered the invention of “scarecrows,” human lookalikes that were supposed to menace possible drop-in crows, keeping them out of fields and gardens.
Traditionally, people fought against crows whenever possible. Shooting was the first response, and that helped crows become more wary toward the presence of humans. Getting shot at will do that.
During the 19th century, there are even incidents of people dynamiting crow roosts in a bid to kill the birds in masse as a means to protect crops and minimize this evil avian presence.
As a species, crows always survived this persecution across the U.S., the population never being stressed by such hostilities. Judged against other bird varieties, crows are especially intelligent. Over time, they learned to steer clear of people when necessary, but they remained astute about available food sources.
Crows are highly adaptable, and that trait in modern days has brought them back closer to mankind than ever before.
Favoring open land with short grasses and mixed trees, crows do very well right around human homes and business. They have plenty of luck in suburbia where lawns and maintained fields are abundant. They feed picking around the yards of human structures.
Likewise, the scavenging habits of crows fit nicely with roadways where there is always something tasty getting run over.
In suburbia and even urban areas, there obviously are many more lawns in which crows can scour up food, a bite here and a bite there. Roads and streets most certainly are more common than in past times, so scavenging along these byways is much more profitable.
Atop those options, there are such as garbage in landfills, dumpsters, food wastes around restaurants and the likes of pet food around residences. In total, crow-nourishing vittles are probably more plentiful amid civilization than out there in the natural countryside where people presence is less concentrated.
What’s more, crows almost always incur less consequences from contacts with people in the heavily developed areas. That may get shot at now and then out on the farms, but in suburbia or in town, that typically doesn’t happen.
Consequently, crows nowadays seem both more populous and likely to hang out closer to humans than they have in the past.
Wildlife regulations address crows much like game because they are migratory birds sort of like mourning doves or ducks.
There are two official hunting seasons for crows, a fall stint Sept. 1-Nov. 7, and a winter session Jan. 4-Feb. If a hunter wants to use decoys, calls or blinds, tactics that increase ambush possibilities, crows can only be taken during these seasons.
However, as a concession to the varmint image of these historically-notorious birds, Kentucky law says crows can be shot at any time of year if they are committing or are about to commit an act of depravation.
Farmers or gardeners who have lost crops and vegetables to them may be able to look at crows and see bad intentions on their faces.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
