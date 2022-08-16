Higher than average costs at the grocery store and for household utilities and other expenses, have resulted in more families turning to local nonprofit groups for assistance feeding their families.
Candace Melloy, Family Service Society executive director, said Family Service Society has seen more new faces over the last few months who ask for support from the organization’s food pantry.
“If there’s ever a time to donate to food pantries, it is the summer. We all, I think across the board, are hardest hit during the summer. We have less people donating food in the summer, and we have more people asking for food in the summer,” Melloy said.
When kids are home from school for the summer, some families face hardship because they need to feed their children who would otherwise receive school-provided meals during the school year. Additionally, summer tends to be a time for many food pantries and nonprofits, including Family Service Society, where those groups tend to receive the least amount of food donations.
“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of folks that their kids just went back to school, but they’ve had to pay for school fees, classroom fees and school supplies that’s made their dollars just a little tighter,” Melloy said.
“And then obviously in the summer, utilities cost more … which just cuts into what money people have for food.”
Sally Michelson, executive director of Community Kitchen, said there have been familiar and new faces who come to Community Kitchen to receive a free lunch, get relief from the hot temperatures and enjoy the fellowship of those around them.
“We do know that everyone that walks through that door is in need, not just of food but of many things,” Michelson said.
Providing support for food can help individuals with a limited budget save up for other necessities such as paying for gas and for utilities, Michelson added.
Michelson said at Community Kitchen, the group typically expects to serve over 100 meals every day.
While there were more children coming with their parents and guardians during the summer, Michelson said she expects the lunch crowd to be primarily adults since school is back in session.
Family Service Society is also seeing its food costs go up as more folks ask for assistance from the organization and as food prices remain high, Melloy said.
Paducah Cooperative Ministry Executive Director Heidi Suhrheinrich said her organization has also seen more families facing challenges from hunger and asking for support, and is also seeing its food costs go up to help meet the need.
Some of the donations Paducah Cooperative Ministry could use to help local families include soup, cereal, spaghetti sauce, instant potatoes, tuna and tuna helper, canned baked beans, canned fruit and ramen noodles.
Michelson said luckily, Community Kitchen has been blessed with food donations and produce donations from local residents and farmers and have not run short of food or funds.
In fact, Community Kitchen has received so many donations of fresh produce from groups like Feeding America and Wurth Farms, as well as donations from local gardeners and farmers, that it is now providing extra produce to those who come in for a meal for them to take back with them and prepare another healthy balanced meal after lunch.
Community Kitchen’s goal is to feed the soul, Michelson said, which involves giving meals and providing fellowship to those who come in. The kitchen is open five days a week, including holidays that fall on a weekday, which Michelson said helps provide a sense of stability and lets folks know there is always a spot to get a fresh meal if they are hungry.
Michelson said Holy House of Prayer provides lunches on Saturday and Broadway United Methodist Church provides meals on Sundays when Community Kitchen is closed.
For those wanting to support Family Service Society and its food pantry, Melloy said people could call Family Service Society at (270) 443-4838 and leave a message asking the organization what supplies it needs the most for a representative to return the phone call.
Melloy said people can also check Family Service Society’s Facebook page for donation requests or give monetary donations at fsspaducah.com. She added the organization is always looking for volunteers.
The Empty Bowls Project benefitting Community Kitchen is hosting an annual event Aug. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. where attendees get to choose a hand-made bowl, get lunch and take the bowl home with them.
Tickets are $18. Michelson said Community Kitchen could also use donations of sleeping bags, tents and bicycles to give to people without housing.
