More candidates for McCracken County 2022 elections announced

More candidates have announced their intent to run for election in 2022. While candidates cannot file with the McCracken County Clerk until November, some have filed letters of intent with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance to report any campaign donations or expenses they may accrue before primary elections in May 2022. In addition, other candidates have individually notified The Sun of their campaigns.
The first day for candidates to file with the county clerk’s office is Nov. 3, and the filing deadline is in January. Candidates who wish to raise money before then need to register with KERF.
Craig Clymer, McCracken County judge-executive, has stated his intent to run for re-election. Clymer was first elected to his current position in 2018 in an unopposed election. Matt Moore, a local Realtor, filed a letter of intent with KERF to run for judge-executive. Gerald Watkins, a former Paducah city commissioner, was running for the office but dropped out of the race in August, citing his desire to devote more time to his real estate business. Watkins has endorsed Clymer.
The Sun previously reported that Ryan Norman, chief deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, and Wes Orazine, a retired captain from the Paducah Police Department, both declared their candidacies for McCracken County Sheriff. Both are registered as Republicans with the KERF. Sheriff Matt Carter has said he would not seek re-election.
County Commissioner Bill Bartleman previously told The Sun he was seeking re-election in 2022. Bartleman has been representing District 1 since 2014. Bartleman, a Republican, is facing a challenger in Dustin Havens, who is registered with KERF as a Democrat. Havens is the director of operations and president of the board for Heartland Equality and serves on the executive committee for the McCracken County Democratic Party.
McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton told The Sun on Monday she is running for re-election as a Republican. Melton was first elected to the position in 2018 after working as a funeral director and embalmer for 25 years. She has not yet filed a letter of intent with KERF. Jacob Jetton, a local business owner who worked has worked for funeral homes and served as a coroner’s assistant in Clark County, Indiana, told The Sun he would also be running for county coroner. Jetton also filed a letter of intent with KERF, where he is listed as a Republican.
Sam Clymer, McCracken County Attorney, said in a news release he would not seek re-election in 2022. Clymer has been serving as the county’s attorney since 2014.
Cade Foster, a local attorney serving as in-house legal counsel with Jim Smith Contracting who formerly served as a prosecutor in the McCracken Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, declared his candidacy in a news release. On Friday, Foster reported earning $6,188 in campaign donations during the third quarter of the year, which runs from July 1 through Sept. 30. He spent $4,774.50 during the third quarter, most of which was for hiring a marketing firm, Socially Present, to create a website, branding and a video advertisement.
Jailer David Knight also filed a letter of intent with the KERF. Knight, who filed as a Republican, has been the county’s jailer since 2018. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and also previously served with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. He is facing a primary opponent in Jon Griggs, who told The Sun he was also running for jailer. Griggs started working in law enforcement and corrections in 2008 and has served in correctional institutions in Kentucky and Missouri.
County Clerk Julie Griggs previously told The Sun she would not seek re-election and plans to retire at the end of her term. Griggs has been serving as clerk since 2014. She endorsed deputy clerk Jamie Huskey, who has filed with KERF to run for county clerk. Huskey has been working in the clerk’s office for more than 26 years.
McCracken County District 2 Constable Eric Augustus announced on Facebook he would be running for re-election and has filed with KERF. He was first elected to the position in 2018. Augustus also serves as the executive director of the Kentucky Constable Association.
Property Valuation Administrator Bill Dunn has filed a letter of intent for the 2022 primary election with KERF. Dunn was appointed to the office in October 2018 and was elected in November 2018.
